There’s True & Co. Underwear on Sale for $4 Right Now

Photo: courtesy of the retailer

You may have noticed some posts from our friends at the Strategist on the Cut. They’ll be dropping in every now and again, sharing their expertise on the basics you don’t have time to research and the weird and wonderful things you don’t yet know you need.

We’ve sung the praises of True & Co., the cult-y, San Francisco–based direct-to-consumer underthings line that got acquired by Calvin Klein, before; we actually named their True Body V-Neck Bra the best pregnancy bra. Their underwear, apparently, is equally wonderful, and is as comfortable as it is nice to look at. Right now, three of their popular styles are on super-duper sale. We’re partial to the Argyle Mesh Hipster which has a ton of reviews from folks proclaiming just how comfy they are (raves one happy customer: “Wonderful! Fantastic fit almost forget you’re wearing them!”). Note: The Best Lace Hipster Ever and Best Lace Thong Ever are available in a range of colors.

GET THE STRATEGIST NEWSLETTER Actually good deals, smart shopping advice, and exclusive discounts. Email By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.

The Strategist is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. Some of our latest conquests include the best acne treatments, rolling luggage, pillows for side sleepers, natural anxiety remedies, and bath towels. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change.

Every editorial product is independently selected. If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.