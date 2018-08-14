Trump Calls Omarosa ‘That Dog’ in Early Morning Tweet

Omarosa Manigault Newman and President Trump. Photo: Pool/Getty Images

In one of his signature early morning Twitter rampages, Donald Trump on Tuesday viciously attacked Omarosa Manigault Newman, reality star and former director of communications for the White House’s Office of Public Liaison, calling her a “crazed, lying lowlife” and “that dog.”

“When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn’t work out. Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog!” the president posted at 6:31 a.m.

When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn’t work out. Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2018

The tweet comes amid Omarosa’s press tour for her tell-all book, Unhinged, which is set to hit the shelves on Tuesday. Recently, the former staffer has shared several tapes she recorded during her time in the White House. Among them, a tape of her December 2017 firing by chief of staff John Kelly, which she recorded in the supposedly hyper-secure Situation Room. And according to The Guardian, which obtained a copy of her book prior to its release, Omarosa also claims Trump used the N-word and other racial slurs prior to and during his time as president.

Trump denied the claims on Twitter, writing that Mark Burnett, who was a producer for The Apprentice, had called him “to say that there are NO TAPES of the Apprentice where I used such a terrible and disgusting word as attributed by Wacky and Deranged Omarosa. I don’t have that word in my vocabulary, and never have. She made it up.”

.@MarkBurnettTV called to say that there are NO TAPES of the Apprentice where I used such a terrible and disgusting word as attributed by Wacky and Deranged Omarosa. I don’t have that word in my vocabulary, and never have. She made it up. Look at her MANY recent quotes saying.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2018

Just this morning, however, CBS News published a recording of what seems to be a call between staffers during the president’s 2016 campaign about how to handle a tape from The Apprentice in which Trump allegedly uses the N-word.

In the tape, longtime Trump friend and current Department of Housing and Urban Development official Lynne Patton tells Omarosa and former Trump campaign spokeswoman Katrina Pierson, “I said, well, sir, can you think of anytime that this might have happened and he said, no.”

“Well, that is not true,” Omarosa counters.

“I am trying to find at least what context it was used in to help us maybe try to figure out a way to spin it,” Pierson also says at one point.

As of 10 a.m., the president has tweeted six more times.