Ariana Grande’s Dress Raises Eyebrows at Aretha Franklin’s Funeral

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Ariana Grande performed “Natural Woman” at Aretha Franklin’s funeral. Her rendition has been lauded as “fiery” and “emotional,” but other aspects of her performance were far more divisive — namely, the dress she chose to wear. Search for “Ariana Grande” and “Aretha Franklin’s funeral” and you’ll see thousands of tweets wondering the same thing: Was that dress okay?

The singer opted for a black minidress and stilettos for the funeral. The color was right, but many of those watching at home and tweeting about it are saying that it’s too short for church.

Church elders looking at Ariana Grande #AreathaHomegoing pic.twitter.com/Ud2zeFF8pY — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) August 31, 2018

Ariana Grande baby that’s not what you wear to a funeral #ArethaHomegoing pic.twitter.com/LZgv6yUrNJ — Just Shauna (@OpulentBravado) August 31, 2018

I'm not one to police what people wear, but Ariana Grande could have at least worn stockings with that dress..this is a funeral dammit lol — Noir 🇭🇹🇯🇲 (@_BasedMistress) August 31, 2018

Now why nobody told Ariana Grande she can’t be wearing no short dresses like that to no Baptist Church funeral?! I hope y’all got a sheet for them legs cause baby!!! #ArethaHomegoing — $ (@brerobbbb) August 31, 2018

The first, second and THIRD pew looking at Ariana Grande's dress liiiike....#ArethaHomegoing pic.twitter.com/J9gM3Oqjm1 — Bossip (@Bossip) August 31, 2018

Ariana Grande is 5 feet tall at best and still managed to find a dress that barely covered her ass for the house of the Lord, waouw 😭 — Shamira 🇰🇲 (@_ShamGod) August 31, 2018

Some pointed out that she was singing in front of a panel of men, including Bill Clinton and Al Sharpton, who were seated behind her.

Find someone who looks at you the way Bill Clinton and Al Sharpton looked at Ariana Grande singing during Aretha Franklin's funeral 👀 — Scott T. Sterling (@ststerling) August 31, 2018

Which prompted this headline.

What are you looking at Bill? Internet in frenzy over Clinton’s gaze during Ariana Grande’s performance at Aretha Franklin's funeral https://t.co/FlENcmH9jN — Evening Standard (@standardnews) August 31, 2018

Some supported Grande — it’s hard to sing “Natural Woman” on any given day! The best defense was one that compared her to Adriana La Cerva in the Sopranos.

As an Italian Catholic girl I understand why Ariana thought that was appropriate for a funeral. Fashionwise, we will give you Adriana From Sopranos until we turn 60. Then we will give you Martin Scorsese’s Mom. You just always need to have an opaque wrap with you. — Sara Benincasa (@SaraJBenincasa) August 31, 2018

Ariana Grande did a great job singing. Aretha loved her. And the Lord knows she ain't the first one to wear a short dress to a funeral. #ArethaHomegoing — kwhite6 (@kwhite6) August 31, 2018

But really, this is Aretha’s day. So everyone calm down.

friendly reminder this is Aretha Franklins funeral, not an Ariana Grande concert. — Fluff (@KambachFluff) August 31, 2018