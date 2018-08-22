Bruuuuuuce. Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

The Cut’s official Horny Week may be over, but our commitment to horniness is eternal. So, we dedicated our time to painstakingly curating what we believe to be The Ultimate Sex Playlist — one that has universal appeal, is great for all seasons and vibes, and is guaranteed to get you in the mood to “do it.” It’s fitting for sweaty summertime flings and tearful breakup sex alike, for both passionate lovemaking and routine masturbation.

Please enjoy.

1. “I’m on Fire” by Soccer Mommy

2. “I’m on Fire” by Electrelane

3. “I’m on Fire” by Chromatics

4. “I’m on Fire” by Lykke Li

5. “I’m on Fire” by Johnny Cash

6. “I’m on Fire” by John Mayer

7. “I’m on Fire [UNDER THE CVRS]” by Twin Shadow

8. “i’m on fire” by AWOLNATION

9. “I’m on Fire” by HAEVN

10. “I’m on Fire” by Bat for Lashes

11. “I’m on Fire” by Mark Wilkinson

12. “I’m on Fire” by The Staves

13. “I’m On Fire/400 Lux” by Lorde

14. “I’m on Fire” by Tori Amos

15. “I’m on Fire” by Kenny Chesney

16. “I’m on Fire” by Keith Urban

17. “I’m on Fire” by Mumford & Sons

18. “I’m on Fire” by Slightly Stoopid

19. “I’m on Fire” by Sara Bareilles

20. “I’m on Fire” by Bruce Springsteen

Yes.

Photo: SGranitz/WireImage/Getty Images