The Cut’s official Horny Week may be over, but our commitment to horniness is eternal. So, we dedicated our time to painstakingly curating what we believe to be The Ultimate Sex Playlist — one that has universal appeal, is great for all seasons and vibes, and is guaranteed to get you in the mood to “do it.” It’s fitting for sweaty summertime flings and tearful breakup sex alike, for both passionate lovemaking and routine masturbation.
Please enjoy.
1. “I’m on Fire” by Soccer Mommy
2. “I’m on Fire” by Electrelane
3. “I’m on Fire” by Chromatics
4. “I’m on Fire” by Lykke Li
5. “I’m on Fire” by Johnny Cash
6. “I’m on Fire” by John Mayer
7. “I’m on Fire [UNDER THE CVRS]” by Twin Shadow
8. “i’m on fire” by AWOLNATION
9. “I’m on Fire” by HAEVN
10. “I’m on Fire” by Bat for Lashes
11. “I’m on Fire” by Mark Wilkinson
12. “I’m on Fire” by The Staves
13. “I’m On Fire/400 Lux” by Lorde
14. “I’m on Fire” by Tori Amos
15. “I’m on Fire” by Kenny Chesney
16. “I’m on Fire” by Keith Urban
17. “I’m on Fire” by Mumford & Sons
18. “I’m on Fire” by Slightly Stoopid
19. “I’m on Fire” by Sara Bareilles
20. “I’m on Fire” by Bruce Springsteen
Yes.