White Supremacists Are Planning a Second ‘Unite the Right’ Rally in D.C.

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Exactly one year after Unite the Right, the violent white-supremacist rally in Charlottesville, many of the same white-nationalist, paramilitary, and other right-wing groups are planning once again to come together for a (second-anniversary) rally — this time, in Washington, D.C. Its purpose, ostensibly, is to “protest civil rights abuses in Charlottesville,” where white supremacists brutally beat a 20-year-old black man and murdered Heather Heyer. (It is unclear what civil rights abuses the organizers think they suffered.)

This year, the event’s organizers are expecting there to be hundreds of people in attendance — but that’s not taking into consideration the number of people who will show up to counterprotest the rally. Below, everything to know about the upcoming demonstration.

Where and when is it?

The second Unite the Right rally will start in Lafayette Park in Washington, D.C., from August 11 to 12, the anniversary of the original in Charlottesville, Virginia; according to the rally’s website, the main demonstration is planned to start at 5:30 p.m. in Lafayette Square on the 12th. Jason Kessler, the main face of the rally, initially wanted to hold the second demonstration in Charlottesville, but the city denied his request, which led him to the nation’s capital.

Kessler received initial approval for the D.C. event from the National Park Service in late June, but his permit has not yet been officially approved; it is likely that he will receive approval, but even if he does not, USA Today notes that demonstrators could rally in smaller groups.

Why is this allowed to happen?

Because last year’s rally was so violent, it wasn’t as easy for Kessler to get approval the second time around. Still, the National Park Service told ABC 12 that it must approve “First Amendment events.”

“We are confident in the ability of our law enforcement officers to be prepared,” spokesman Mike Litterst said.

Even though the event has nearly official approval, people in D.C. are already protesting in their own ways. Last week, for instance, a Washington Post report revealed a potential plan by the city’s metro system, in which “Unite the Right” attendees would be provided with separate trains to the rally — a plan that was leaked by the D.C. Amalgamated Transit Union, which refused to provide transportation for the right-wing groups.

“More than 80% of [the transit union]’s membership is people of color, the very people that the Ku Klux Klan and other white nationalist groups have killed, harassed and violated,” the union told ThinkProgress. (According to the Washington Post, this plan is now off the table.)

How many people are expected to attend?

According to Kessler’s permit application, organizers are expecting approximately 400 people to join the demonstration. There will certainly be more than 400 people in Lafayette Park, though, as that number likely does not account for counterprotesters and law enforcement.

When denying Kessler the permit to hold the event in Charlottesville, the city wrote that his application “likely underestimates the number of participants,” and that “no reasonable allocation of city funds or resources can guarantee that event participants will be free of any ‘threat of violence.’”

But Joan Donovan, a researcher who has studied media manipulation and white supremacy for Data & Society, isn’t so sure that the white supremacists’ presence will be so large. She tells the Cut that she hasn’t personally observed the online mobilization that’s necessary for mass demonstrations, as much of the energy she’s seeing for these sorts of events is coming from the West Coast.

“I don’t see a lot of people asking for money to travel or coordinate caravans and cars to go to the rally, and I don’t see a lot of coordination in terms of circulating memes and promoting the event,” she told the Cut. “That’s what I look for when I’m trying to understand if an event is going to be large, because large events have to be organized online.”

She does, however, expect there to be a “very large” police presence, due to “the amount of attention that has been put on the event,” which could dissuade people who have criminal records from coming. Come this weekend, she told the Cut that she’ll be watching for other smaller, related mobilizations in cities around the country.

Are there any planned counterprotests?

Twenty-two organizers from groups including Black Lives Matter Charlottesville, Black Lives Matter D.C., Maryland Antifa, the D.C. Antifascist Collective, and the Frederick Socialists are planning a mass counterprotest, according to DCist. This specific demonstration is called Shut It Down D.C., which will go on for the entire weekend.

“This is for Heather Heyer, ICE abolition, open borders, dismantling the prison industrial complex, and ending the settler colonial system. We will confront fascism, antisemitism, Islamophobia, white supremacy, and state violence on August 10-12,” reads the counterprotest’s website.

The Daily Beast reports that 18 anti-racist, anti-fascist, and feminist groups are also part of the “DC Against Hate” coalition, which will be counterprotesting throughout the weekend. According to the Forward, organizers are expecting more than 1,000 people to partake in these demonstrations.

What has the response been like so far?

While few organizations have put out official statements, activists have already started to speak up about their intention to stand up to the explicit displays of racism and fascism on the right this weekend.

“We are stronger than they are,” Makia Green of Black Lives Matter D.C. told Fox 5. “So it’s important that we let D.C. and the rest of the world know that we are not going to stand for the hate.”