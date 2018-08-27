Valentino x Moncler’s Dramatic Puffer Coats Are Now for Sale

The Valentino x Moncler coat. Photo: Courtesy of Moncler/Valentino

It is considerably harder to look stylish in the dead of winter — or at least it was before puffer coats became de rigeur. Leading the trend are Valentino and Moncler. The duo started their collaboration last year, when Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli turned Moncler coats into dramatic evening gowns. This time around, they took a more wearable approach.

Their latest collection drops today online and in Valentino stores. The jackets pay homage to both Piccioli and the brand’s founder Valentino Garavani. Garavani’s tiger print is sprawled across the back of some coats. It’s particularly striking in shades of green, and dramatic in navy and black. Piccioli’s VLTN logo is added to the others, which look made for Gigi Hadid. Because it’s Valentino and Moncler, prices range from $2,450 to $4,200 for both the men’s and women’s collection. Get them while they’re hot and before you’re cold. See more below.

Courtesy of the Retailer. . Courtesy of the Retailer. .

From left: Photo: Courtesy of the Retailer Photo: Courtesy of the Retailer From left: Photo: Courtesy of the Retailer Photo: Courtesy of the Retailer