Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty

Vanessa Hudgens became the second celebrity to wear Marchesa (Harvey Weinstein’s ex-wife’s label) on the red carpet since Weinstein was accused by multiple women of sexual harassment and assault. According to a Daily Beast report, Weinstein may or may not be still profiting off of the brand.

Hudgens wore the Marchesa dress on Sunday to the Los Angeles premiere of her film “Dog Days,” a comedy about loving your dog. The blush-colored, floral-appliqué-heavy dress did not make as many headlines as when Scarlett Johansson wore Marchesa to the 2018 Met Gala, becoming the first celebrity to do so. She told the Cut, “I wore Marchesa because their clothes make women feel confident and beautiful and it is my pleasure to support a brand created by two incredibly talented and important female designers.” That now-famous red-carpet moment was shortly followed by Anna Wintour’s call to have mercy on Chapman and her label, writing, “blaming her for any of [Weinstein’s actions], as too many have in our gladiatorial digital age, is wrong.”

Hudgens has not commented on her choice yet, but she recently talked to Cosmopolitan about the #MeToo movement saying, “I have been very fortunate not to have had any direct run-ins, but I’ve seen it happen. I’m grateful that we’re living in an age when women are finally heard.”