Forget Louis C.K., Watch These Padma Lakshmi–Approved Comedians Instead

On Sunday, Louis C.K. performed a set at New York’s Comedy Cellar where he was greeted “warmly,” and received “an ovation even before he began.” It was his first performance since admitting that the multiple sexual-misconduct allegations against him were true.

C.K.’s reappearance prompted significant backlash (and some support) on Twitter from those who noted that he was returning to stand-up less than a year after admitting to making several female co-workers and comedians watch him masturbate; that those same women have not enjoyed the privilege to drop in and do a set at the Cellar; and that their careers and lives suffered when they tried to speak out against him.

Among those speaking out against C.K.’s “comeback” was Top Chef host and surprise comedy expert Padma Lakshmi, who not only recommended supporting comedians “who are actually funny” and “haven’t harassed women,” but gave us a list of almost 20 names.

Her list is honestly flawless. Take a look at the work of these Padma-approved comedians below.

Leslie Jones

Patti Harrison

Julio Torres

Ana Fabrega

Bowen Yang

Catherine Cohen

MY ORIGIN STORY pic.twitter.com/gt4MAiMnzZ — Catherine Cohen (@catccohen) March 10, 2018

Pat Regan

Joel Kim Booster

Matt Rogers

Aparna Nancherla

Nicole Byer

Phoebe Robinson

Jessica Williams

Hasan Minhaj

Kumail Nanjiani

Mitra Jouhari

Naomi Ekperigin

Ziwe

omarosa has a new book just as I predicted in my pop song "ponderosa with omarosa" pic.twitter.com/UuLYLGmRAN — Ziwe (@ziwe) July 26, 2018

Amanda Seales

And of course: