Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of August 6

On Saturday, a partial solar eclipse in Leo will answer last week’s lunar eclipse. This is a time of heightened energy, drama, and possibility — a chance for an ending, and a chance for something new to begin. When you look at your life in the light of this week’s sun, what desires become illuminated? What changes are you ready to make?

Aries

When you’re tired, or when you’re unsure of what your next move should be, the impulse can sometimes be to push harder, to try to force your world back into a recognizable shape. But this isn’t a week for rushing progress, or for pushing your body too hard, or for risking what you’re not ready to lose. Even when the seasons start to feel muddled and weird, there’s still an order to things. There’s a time to hold back — a time to grow quietly, to let your thoughts move on their own strange time. When you’re ready for action, you’ll know.

Taurus

You might feel yourself getting stuck indulging in the worst stories you tell about yourself — stuck inside cruel thoughts about your imagined failings, trapped in the darkest and prickliest place in your head. It can be easy to let yourself become haunted this way, but you don’t have to. This week, you’ll also have the power to turn on the lights. You’ll have the power to step through the door, outside of your own shame. You’ll have the power to remember another, older story, one where the weird parts inside you are worth holding, worth nurturing, worth protecting.

Gemini

If you feel yourself moving deeper into confusion this week, you don’t have to be afraid. Confusion can be an abundant space sometimes, fertile and surprising and sweet. Don’t rush to clean things up too quickly. Don’t hurry to fit every idea into some neat, understandable package. There’s a wide-open field here — you have space to wander, and you have time to get things wrong and try again. Don’t worry about wasted time, and don’t worry about forward progress. Let yourself focus on the feeling of your body in motion.

Cancer

You might feel pulled in too many directions at once this week, unable to move and unable to choose. You don’t have to force anything. You don’t always have to try to push forward in a body that isn’t ready; you don’t have to discipline a mind that’s not ready to stop dreaming. The world might keep sending you messages that progress is all that matters, but it isn’t true. Sometimes life moves in a circle. Sometimes the answers only come when you’ve stopped for a moment to listen.

Leo

You can watch the sunset change colors, and you can watch the bright moon rise, and you can lean into the world’s majesty, its grandeur. If you can still experience the world as a place that’s beautiful and strange, then you can see your own place in it as beautiful and strange, too. If you can experience the world as a place that’s worth protecting, then you can see yourself as someone worth protecting, too. If the world feels bright and wild without limit, your ambitions for your own life can be, too.

Virgo

What is the question that bothers you most right now, the question that keeps burning in your dreams? Maybe you’ve been holding this question for a long time now, carrying it in your bag, then taking it out, turning it around and around in your hands. This is a week to look at the problem from a different angle. Can you leave it in your house while you travel somewhere else? Different answers will emerge, and maybe one will be the right one.

Libra

This is a week for looking at the whole system, not just the parts. It’s a week for looking at the whole image, not just the intricate details. You don’t have to focus on assembling all your life’s pieces according to the instructions. Instead, this is a week for letting them layer on top of each other, organically, weirdly, as if by magic, or some powerful magnetic force. This isn’t a week for thinking so analytically, but for finding clarity in the rhythm and the feeling of your days.

Scorpio

It’s important to remember, this week, that there’s an endless stream of information in the world, and you can’t hold onto it all. You can’t know everything, no matter how closely you watch, or how much you read, or how carefully you keep your eyes open. There’s no shame in being a person who’s still learning. And there’s nothing wrong with appreciating the minute things of beauty in the world, instead of trying to take everything in at once — to feel the sunlight on your skin, to eat a ripe tomato, to listen to the way your friend says your name.

Sagittarius

Time might feel like it’s moving too slowly for you, as though your body keeps popping out of sync, as though your movements keep jolting and jarring against the placid sky. Your thoughts can be as wild as they need to be, but don’t expect them to make the world spin faster. You can’t do anything to speed time up, and there’s nothing wrong with that. Just remember to breathe and remember to eat, while the world moves at its pace and you move at yours.

Capricorn

This might be a week for moving in the opposite direction from what you’re used to. Rather than moving toward ever greater precision, rather than building a solid and airtight plan, try moving back out into the sweet unsteady freedom of ambiguity. Give yourself time to think, to brainstorm, to be loose. When the time is right, you can move back toward the specifics, back toward solid ground. But for now, you might be surprised by the gifts uncertainty has to offer.

Aquarius

This week, you might feel drawn to the most complicated theories, to the most complex thoughts, to the conception of yourself as a wild and unknowable system. And it’s true that the world is a weird and difficult place, but you don’t have to resolve every question just now. You’ll survive even without a unified theory of everything. Sometimes the answers you need are the simple ones. You’re a human being with blood and dreams, and the people around you are, too.

Pisces

There’s so much happening inside you this week, in your dreams and feelings and memory. Your thoughts can feel like a fortress, like a city, like a whole planet to live in, but don’t forget to look outward from this place, too. There is love in the world that will surprise you with its power — a power than can let you open the doors to your own bright kingdom. This is a week for putting yourself on the line for other people, and letting others put themselves on the line for you.

