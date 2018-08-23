Who Is She, Actually? A Guessing Game in Union Square Park.

T i n u ( a b o v e )

GUESSES

“She’s an artist who lives in Brooklyn and does printworking. She’s living her best single life.”—Liz, 29

“She’s definitely a millennial because the look is not structured and she exudes a particular confidence.” —Debra, 54

“Lower East Side, went to high school in Queens. Taking a pottery class. A solo venturer.” —Britina, 23

REALITY

Blogger/former banker, “legal to drink.” I happen to be on the way to my child’s doctor’s office. And I’m a big collector of parasols.