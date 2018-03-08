Who Took This Photo of Bruce Springsteen, the Man?

Damn. The man is always grinding you down, overseeing you at the factory, taking away your hearing, giving you life. Yes, it’s the working, the working, just the working life, but you’d think the damn man would let up for just a single second and allow you take a decent Harper’s Bazaar cover with your daughter, Jessica. It’s a question worth asking: must men (and Jessica) always walk through these gates (cover of Harper’s Bazaar) with death in their eyes (death in their eyes)?

It seems as though the answer is yes.

Take a second try at the shot, man. Take a few and pick one of the good ones, man. These are extremely hot people and I can’t imagine it’s that difficult, man. Come on.