An Instagram-Worthy Beauty Hotel Is Coming to Soho

The pool room. Photo: Courtesy of YSL

The newest pop-up shop on the block is the Yves Saint Laurent Beauty Hotel, coming to Soho to celebrate New York Fashion Week on Saturday, September 8 and Sunday, September 9. Yes, two days only. That leaves a limited amount of time to find an unattended maid’s cart and stock up on goodies.

So, what does an exclusive luxury beauty pop-up hotel have to offer (besides adjectives)? The introduction from the press release is reminiscent of one of the (many) sexy masquerade parties from Gossip Girl:

Fuchsia neon lights up the lobby. A bellman takes you to the front desk. Check in, and here’s your key, let us show you to your room, madam? What’s that smell? Why, Black Opium of course, would you like a quick spritz? Explore, have fun and enjoy your stay at the YSL Beauty Hotel.

There are five floors of activities, from a pool room that celebrates their newest lipstick, Rouge Pur Couture The Slim, to a terrace café on the fifth floor that offers stunning (read: Insta-worthy) city views. There’s a Black Opium fragrance workshop, and a place to buy YSL Beauté products. It’s not entirely clear if the hotel is a real functioning hotel or just a hotel in theme. You can “reserve” an hour-long time slot on one of the two days the hotel is open, not an overnight stay. But hey, the reservation is free!

It sounds like equal parts fun house, Instagram “museum”, and beauty counter, with some food, drinks, and a lot of neon lights. Here’s how to reserve a ticket to see the experience first-hand so you can share a few posts on Instagram for those who couldn’t make it. XOXO, YSL.