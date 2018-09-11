gone sale-ing

11 Blouses on Sale to Build Your Fall Wardrobe

By
Photo: Courtesy of the retailer.

Fall is coming and with it, long sleeves. If you’re looking through your closet and realizing you’ve hoarded summer caftans and jorts for months, turn to these 11 blouses now on sale to help you transition from vacation mode to fall. We’ve rounded up the best tops on sale, including a neon yellow top for people who embrace trends, to a designer steal from Diane von Furstenberg.

For the Early Adopter

Alice + Olivia Trista Blouse
Alice + Olivia Trista Blouse
$110 at Shopbop
$110 (was $275, now 60% off)

Neon is the No. 1 trend coming out of fashion month. Now’s the time to try it out.
Available in sizes XS–L.

$110 at Shopbop
Buy

The Classic

Lafayette 148 New York Saige Blouse
Lafayette 148 New York Saige Blouse
$269 at Nordstrom
$269 (was $440, now 39% off)

It’s famously difficult to find the perfect white shirt. This one comes pretty close.
Available in sizes XL–3X.

$269 at Nordstrom
Buy

The Eco-Friendly Option

Oversized Shirt
Oversized Shirt
$35 at H&M
$35 (was $80, now 56% off)

This oversize, collar-less shirt is made with 100 percent organic cotton.
Available in sizes 0–10.

$35 at H&M
Buy

If You Can’t Resist a Pussy-Bow Blouse

Stelen Valentina Tie Collar Top in White
Stelen Valentina Tie Collar Top in White
$99 at Need Supply Co.
$99 (was $132, now 25% off)

Could it be a modern and sleek tie-front blouse? Yes, yes it is.
Available in sizes S–L.

$99 at Need Supply Co.
Buy

If You’re Part of the Polka-Dot Renaissance

Influence Plus Polka Dot Tea Blouse
Influence Plus Polka Dot Tea Blouse
$26 at ASOS
$26 (was $33, now 21% off)

Polka dots have made a comeback this season. Keep it going with this blouse.
Available in sizes 12–22.

$26 at ASOS
Buy

The Best Sleeves

ELVI the Luli Pleated Bell Sleeve Shirt
ELVI the Luli Pleated Bell Sleeve Shirt
$33 at Nordstrom
$33 (was $55, now 40% off)

Fun sleeves can still be office-appropriate. Pleats feel more sophisticated than frills.
Available in sizes 4–12.

$33 at Nordstrom
Buy

The Preppy Option

Gibson Surplice Drape Front Blouse
Gibson Surplice Drape Front Blouse
$41 at Nordstrom
$41 (was $60, now 32% off)

Did the Ralph Lauren 50th anniversary show strike a nerve? Show your love for preppy staples in this draped top.
Available in sizes XS–XXL.

$41 at Nordstrom
Buy

The Versatile Print

Influence Plus Wrap Front Floral Blouse
Influence Plus Wrap Front Floral Blouse
$24 at ASOS
$24 (was $30, now 20% off)

A dark top with a happy print goes with anything and any occasion.
Available in sizes 12–22.

$24 at ASOS
Buy

The Short-Sleeve Option

Farrow Belina Tie Blouse in Black
Farrow Belina Tie Blouse in Black
$39 at Need Supply Co.
$39 (was $52, now 25% off)

Wear it all year round.
Available in size S.

$39 at Need Supply Co.
Buy

The Ladylike Blouse

Elie Tahari Diya Silk Blouse
Elie Tahari Diya Silk Blouse
$134 at Saks Fifth Avenue
$134 (was $298, now 55% off)

A silk blouse in a Champagne color is eternally elegant.
Available in sizes XS–XL.

$134 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy

The Designer Option

Diane von Furstenberg Silk Cropped Wrap Blouse
Diane von Furstenberg Silk Cropped Wrap Blouse
$134 at Saks Fifth Avenue
$134 (was $298, now 55% off)

This sunny blouse gives you an excuse to splurge on Diane von Furstenberg.
Available in sizes 0–16.

$134 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

Tags:

+Comments Leave a Comment
11 Blouses on Sale to Build Your Fall Wardrobe