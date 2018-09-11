11 Blouses on Sale to Build Your Fall Wardrobe

Photo: Courtesy of the retailer.

Fall is coming and with it, long sleeves. If you’re looking through your closet and realizing you’ve hoarded summer caftans and jorts for months, turn to these 11 blouses now on sale to help you transition from vacation mode to fall. We’ve rounded up the best tops on sale, including a neon yellow top for people who embrace trends, to a designer steal from Diane von Furstenberg.

For the Early Adopter

$110 at Shopbop Alice + Olivia Trista Blouse $110 (was $275, now 60% off) Neon is the No. 1 trend coming out of fashion month. Now’s the time to try it out.

Available in sizes XS–L. $110 at Shopbop Buy

The Classic

$269 at Nordstrom Lafayette 148 New York Saige Blouse $269 (was $440, now 39% off) It’s famously difficult to find the perfect white shirt. This one comes pretty close.

Available in sizes XL–3X. $269 at Nordstrom Buy

The Eco-Friendly Option

$35 at H&M Oversized Shirt $35 (was $80, now 56% off) This oversize, collar-less shirt is made with 100 percent organic cotton.

Available in sizes 0–10. $35 at H&M Buy

If You Can’t Resist a Pussy-Bow Blouse

$99 at Need Supply Co. Stelen Valentina Tie Collar Top in White $99 (was $132, now 25% off) Could it be a modern and sleek tie-front blouse? Yes, yes it is.

Available in sizes S–L. $99 at Need Supply Co. Buy

If You’re Part of the Polka-Dot Renaissance

$26 at ASOS Influence Plus Polka Dot Tea Blouse $26 (was $33, now 21% off) Polka dots have made a comeback this season. Keep it going with this blouse.

Available in sizes 12–22. $26 at ASOS Buy

The Best Sleeves

$33 at Nordstrom ELVI the Luli Pleated Bell Sleeve Shirt $33 (was $55, now 40% off) Fun sleeves can still be office-appropriate. Pleats feel more sophisticated than frills.

Available in sizes 4–12. $33 at Nordstrom Buy

The Preppy Option

The Versatile Print

$24 at ASOS Influence Plus Wrap Front Floral Blouse $24 (was $30, now 20% off) A dark top with a happy print goes with anything and any occasion.

Available in sizes 12–22. $24 at ASOS Buy

The Short-Sleeve Option

$39 at Need Supply Co. Farrow Belina Tie Blouse in Black $39 (was $52, now 25% off) Wear it all year round.

Available in size S. $39 at Need Supply Co. Buy

The Ladylike Blouse

$134 at Saks Fifth Avenue Elie Tahari Diya Silk Blouse $134 (was $298, now 55% off) A silk blouse in a Champagne color is eternally elegant.

Available in sizes XS–XL. $134 at Saks Fifth Avenue Buy

The Designer Option

$134 at Saks Fifth Avenue Diane von Furstenberg Silk Cropped Wrap Blouse $134 (was $298, now 55% off) This sunny blouse gives you an excuse to splurge on Diane von Furstenberg.

Available in sizes 0–16. $134 at Saks Fifth Avenue Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.