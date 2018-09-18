Padma Lakshmi Re-Wore a J. Mendel Gown for the Emmys

Padma Lakshmi. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Padma Lakshmi repeated a red carpet look – but she did it with purpose. She chose to re-wear a plunging red gown designed by J. Mendel on the 2018 Emmys red carpet. She last wore the gown to the 10th anniversary of Indian Vogue, but she admitted that she loved the dress so much, she wanted to wear it again. She also wanted to use the moment as an opportunity to lead by example.

“I’m excited to wear this beautiful J. Mendel dress again,” Lakshmi told People. “I think in this day and age we should stop sending the message to young women and girls that we all have these endless closets of clothes we never wear more than once, especially on a red carpet.”

Lakshmi only changed one aspect about the dress. She added a pin for the American Civil Liberties Union. Other than that, she wanted to “treasure” the gown.

“The hours that it takes, the artisans’ labor and the gorgeous fabrics all deserve to be worn again and treasured,” she said. “It seems wasteful not to enjoy these dresses.”