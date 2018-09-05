A Photo a Day of Henry Golding at Fashion Week

Henry Golding at the Tom Ford fashion show. Photo: ROB KIM/WireImage

Henry Golding is a gift of a man. Aside from starring in Crazy Rich Asians, his presence at red carpets and fashion shows has warmed our hearts and fostered a minor obsession with the travel host turned movie star. To facilitate our infatuation, we will be compiling a collection of photos of Henry at various events all throughout New York Fashion Week.

Day One: Henry Golding at Tom Ford.

Henry stunned us in an extremely well fitting tux for the Tom Ford Spring 2018 show. He sat front row, between Cardi B and Anna Wintour. One can only wonder what the small talk was like, and maybe give endless thanks to Henry’s tailor.