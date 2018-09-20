This All-Black Boerum Hill Firehouse Has a Live-in Archery Range
“The original firehouse was built in 1836,” says Julian LaVerdiere, production designer and artist. “We wanted something that would have felt like it worked its way into the original architectural history.”
Laverdiere and his wife, Erica Hohf, who also works in set design but primarily in feature films, have transformed the space, renting out the first floor (now a Stumphouse Coffee), while turning the second story into their all-black home, sanctuary, and work space, with an archery range, Japanese soaking tub, and terrace.
In this episode of Interior Lives, our design editor Wendy Goodman takes us inside the couple’s beautiful, set-like home, where we met their pet snake and learned the importance of getting materials from the source, and why black plays such an important role in their approach to design.
