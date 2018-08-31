The Days Detroit Said Goodbye to a Diva

Display and fan flowers at the front of New Bethel Baptist Church, where Aretha’s father previously served as pastor. Photo: Andre D. Wagner

Aretha Franklin knew how to demand respect, and her funeral in Detroit was no exception. After a week of commemorations celebrating her legacy, she was laid to rest on Friday in a gold coffin at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History — dressed in a floor-length gold dress and gold sequined heels to match. Her funeral at the Greater Grace Temple brought over 100 pink Cadillacs and a world of loyal devotees to the streets of Detroit, lining up to pay their proper respects.

The Cut sent photographer Andre D. Wagner to capture the emotion. “The native Detroiters are just so proud of her legacy, the way she held down Detroit and never forgot her roots,” he said. “Everywhere you looked, even outside the funeral, at the hotel or at a restaurant, she was the talk of the town.”

Franklin’s undying presence in the city is evident in Wagner’s black-and-white photos of people proudly wearing her face on their earrings and T-shirts, and others painting murals that say, “Rest in Respect.” While the tears rolled, the energy remained upbeat, Wagner said. He stumbled upon a shrine for Franklin, complete with flowers, teddy bears, and giant silver balloons that spelled out ARETHA. The photo — a fusion of local pride and relentless glamour — is pure Aretha. She wouldn’t have had it any other way.

Outside of the public visitation at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.

Muslims from the Nation of Islam passing out papers.

Visitors at the public visitation at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.

A fan outside of New Bethel Baptist Church.

Visitors at the public visitation at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.

Visitors at the public visitation at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.

Visitors at the public visitation at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.

Visitors at the public visitation at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.

Visitors at the public visitation at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.

Visitors at the public visitation at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.

Visitors at the public visitation at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.

Aretha’s childhood home on La Salle Ave.

The current owner of Aretha’s childhood home.

A mural near New Bethel Baptist Church on Linwood St.

Before the public visitation at New Bethel Baptist Church.

Visitors at the public visitation at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.

Fans waiting to see Aretha at the visitation on Thursday.

Visitors at the public visitation at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.

Vendors selling shirts at the public visitation at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.

Visitors at the public visitation at the New Bethel Baptist Church.

Visitors at the public visitation at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.

Visitors at the public visitation at the New Bethel Baptist Church.

Visitors at the public visitation at the New Bethel Baptist Church.

Aretha fans watching the funeral service on a jumbotron at a Sunoco gas station near Greater Grace Temple on Friday.

Outside the funeral service at Greater Grace Temple on Friday.

Visitors at the public visitation at the New Bethel Baptist Church.

Visitors at the public visitation at the New Bethel Baptist Church.

Aretha Franklin Way in Downtown Detroit.

Painting outside the public visitation at the New Bethel Baptist Church.

Four Tops performing at an Aretha Franklin tribute concert at China Park Amphitheater.

Johnny Gill singing at an Aretha Franklin tribute concert at China Park Amphitheater.

A dance performance of “Mary Don’t You Weep” at Chene Park by Lisa McCall dancers.

Jenifer Lewis speaking and performing at Chene Park.

Roses from the funeral ceremony.

Smokey Robinson before the funeral.

Jenifer Lewis before the funeral.

Aretha’s casket being escorted inside of New Bethel Baptist Church.

Jesse Jackson after the funeral.

Pink Cadillacs outside of Greater Grace Temple on Friday.

Pink Cadillacs outside of Greater Grace Temple on Friday.