Ariana Grande Posts Candid Video Memorializing Mac Miller

Mac Miller and Ariana Grande. Photo: Mike Coppola/MTV1617/Getty Images for MTV

One week after Mac Miller’s death, his ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande has written an elegy for the rapper on Instagram. “i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will,” Grande wrote in the caption, posted with a candid video of Miller on Friday. “i can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. i really can’t wrap my head around it. we talked about this. so many times. i’m so mad, i’m so sad i don’t know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else.” Miller was found dead of a suspected overdose on September 7.

Miller and Grande began dating in summer of 2016, and broke up in May 2018. Grande previously posted a black-and-white photo of Miller after his death was reported, and turned off her comments on Instagram. “i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away,” Grande wrote in the new post. “i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved.”