Exclusive: Balenciaga Is Dropping New Sneakers Next Week

Photo: MARCUS TONDO/Courtesy of Balenciaga

If you live in L.A., Miami, or New York, get ready to see a lot of very stylish young hypebeasts waiting around next week. Balenciaga is dropping their new TRACK sneakers on the 24th of September in three stores and online. The shoes were first spotted on the FW 18 runway show and have been produced in small quantities, so if you can get your hands on them, count yourself lucky.

In addition to being super trendy, the sneaker is actually a high-tech shoe designed for hiking and running. The shoe, designed by Demna Gvasalia, is intentionally blown out and over-proportioned, but a statement from Balenciaga states that those features “advance its overall utility.”

They’ll be available in five colors for men and two colors for women starting on Monday. Most people can get to them first online, but they’ll be available in Balenciaga’s stores on Rodeo Drive, in the Miami Design District, and on Mercer Street in New York.

