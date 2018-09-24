The Most Powerful Scenes From Today’s #BelieveSurvivors Protests

Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call,Inc.

On Monday afternoon, black-clad people across the country walked out of their schools and offices as part of the #BelieveSurvivors protest to show their support for the two women who have publicly accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct.

The protest comes one day after The New Yorker published Deborah Ramirez’s account of a man she believes to be Kavanaugh shoving his penis in her face at a Yale party. The week before, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford told the Washington Post that in high school, Kavanaugh locked her in a room, pinned her to the bed, and attempted to “force himself on her.”

“I thought he might inadvertently kill me,” Ford told the Post. “He was trying to attack me and remove my clothing.”

Their stories have strengthened the calls for President Trump to withdraw Kavanaugh as a nominee, and have also reignited a national discussion about how we treat the people who speak up about their experiences of sexual assault.

As women, femmes, and allies stage walkouts across the nation, we’re kicking off our #BelieveSurvivors #CancelKavanaugh rally on the steps of the Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/FsRga8RLa9 — Women's March (@womensmarch) September 24, 2018

Since coming forward, people have tried to discredit, mock, and harass Ford and Ramirez online. Ford and her family have had to move out of their Palo Alto home because she was receiving so many death threats. The president wondered why she didn’t report her assault earlier, a naive comment that led many Twitter users to share why they didn’t come forward about their abuse with the hasthag #WhyIDidntReport.

LIVE: Video of protesters getting arrested, after taking over the Russell rotunda in the Senate building to protest Kavanaugh. They are chanting “We believe the women!” #BelieveSurvivors pic.twitter.com/gr2i29UmRK — Scott Dworkin (@funder) September 24, 2018

But on Monday, people stepped out to show their support for Kavanaugh’s accusers, as well as all survivors of abuse who haven’t been believed.

Women wearing black walked out of their offices at 1 pm, put their fists in the air and said “believe survivors.” This is just one random park in NYC pic.twitter.com/5LsnqL60W0 — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) September 24, 2018

Celebrities like Allison Janney, Kerry Washington, the cast of Will & Grace, and the cast and crew of Full Frontal With Samantha Bee joined the walkout.

Women must be heard. Today I am wearing black in solidarity with Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. #BelieveSurvivors #TIMESUP #StopKavanaugh pic.twitter.com/pSZhEIr0Xe — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) September 24, 2018

Politicians including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, First Lady of New York City Chirlane McCray, and Kamala Harris also showed their support.

We #BelieveSurvivors.



Special thanks to local @MomsDemand members for coming by Corona for today’s walkout.



To all survivors out there - know that you are loved and accepted.



You don’t have to carry this weight on your own. pic.twitter.com/oEkYDuv2Pf — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) September 24, 2018

I hear you. I believe you. I stand with you. #BelieveSurvivors pic.twitter.com/S7vo4hzRwD — Chirlane McCray (@NYCFirstLady) September 24, 2018

Wore black today in support of all survivors of sexual assault or abuse. We won't let them be silenced or ignored. #BelieveSurvivors pic.twitter.com/immVdGsepx — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 24, 2018

And at monuments and government buildings across the capital, protesters and activists gathered to call for Kavanaugh’s withdrawal, and it appears several arrests have been made.

NOW: The walkout begins in the Hart Senate Office Building. #BelieveSurvivors pic.twitter.com/QqdyOV4DUW — NWLC (@nwlc) September 24, 2018

Dozens getting arrested outside @SenatorCollins office — over 30 of her Maine constituents came down to #StopKavanaugh. #BelieveSurvivors pic.twitter.com/DaLAd80UU6 — Monica Klein (@MonicaCKlein) September 24, 2018

And the kids, as usual, know what’s up.

We walked out today because NOT all high school boys are rapists like #Kavanaugh and because, unlike the gop senate, we #BelieveSurvivors



Thank you Dr Christine Ford for standing up pic.twitter.com/asu1O6FIMg — Jack Torres (@JackTorres00) September 24, 2018

Im Jake Cohen and I’m one of the directors of SASHA. Only two kids (Sabine& I) out of 1700 from our school walked out today. Regardless-we support survivors. We the youth reject Brett Kavanagh. We the youth say no to sexual violence. #WeTheStudentsDoNotConsent #BelieveSurvivors pic.twitter.com/bIj0GZh5vi — The Sasha Initiative (@sashainitiative) September 24, 2018