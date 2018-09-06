Bergdorf Goodman Opens a Store to Unleash Your Sultry Side

A fan from the Noir shop. Photo: Bergdorf Goodman

Dad shoes and bike shorts may have dominated the summer’s trends, but Bergdorf Goodman knows that sexy still sells. The department store launched Noir — a shopping experience curated by women’s fashion director Linda Fargo that opens today. According to the company, it’s “evocative of refined and mysterious sensuality.” We’re listening.

Noir will help you introduce flirtation and dark glamour into every corner of your life. As the name suggests, it’s built around the color black: a shade New Yorkers love. The offerings include not just ready to wear and lingerie (along with the requisite exclusive designs), but also furniture, fancy fans, and sexy accessories for after-hours fun. Think Dita von Teese but you. The store is located on the 2nd floor of their New York store, but a select assortment will be available online. Fargo told Vogue the designers include more obvious evening brands like Alexandre Vauthier and Brandon Maxwell, plus fashion favorites The Row and Alaïa. The selection doesn’t come cheap, but that’s part of the devilish appeal.

The physical store will be a sensory experience in and of itself. It’s glassed off, smells like a custom Vetiver fragrance made in collaboration with Kilian Hennessy, and includes a “sexy” couch by Zaha Hadid. The playlist (nicknamed the “play lust”) includes Nina Simone, David Bowie, and Miles Davis. Seems like the perfect place to unleash your own wild side. Browse some of the offerings below.

Clockwise from left: Alexandre Vauthier dressAquazurra bootsDo It for Love fragrance Clockwise from left: Alexandre Vauthier dressDo It for Love fragranceAquazurra boots

Clockwise from left: J. Mendel bagKiki feather ticklerNatasha cat ears Clockwise from left: J. Mendel bagNatasha cat earsKiki feather tickler