The Best-est Party Looks of New York Fashion Week Day One

During Fashion Week, the after-parties are as much of an event as the show itself. When else can you make multiple outfit changes between multiple parties? For the first night of New York Fashion Week spring 2019, celebrities and models chose to go big with sequins — just look at Nicki Minaj and Romee Strijd. Cardi B, at the Jeremy Scott after-party, changed into her second leopard ensemble of the day. She looked a little like the models in Scott’s last show for Moschino, with Jackie Onassis–inspired hair. Who wore the best look? Scroll to see everyone below.
Best Couples Costume: Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson
At the Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards.
Best Headpiece: Linda Fargo
At the Bergdorf Goodman ‘Noir’ opening party.
Best Leopard Print: Cardi B
At the Jeremy Scott spring 2019 after-party.
Best Message: Quavo with 21 Savage
At the Jeremy Scott spring 2019 after-party.
Best Monochrome: Nicki Minaj
At the Daily Front Row’s 2018 Fashion Media Awards.
Best Matching Metallics: Jasmine Tookes and Romee Strijd
At Russell James’s Angels Book Launch.
Best Pajama Suit: Olivia Palermo
At the 10 Corso Como New York opening.
Best Ladylike Dress: Dascha Polanco
At the launch of the Saks IT List Townhouse.
Best Body Art: Suhailah Wali
At Belvedere Vodka Launches Laolu Senbanjo 2018 limited-edition bottle.
Best ’90s Minimalism: Andreea Diaconu
At True Botanicals & Inez & Vinoodh’s end-of-summer party.
Best Cowboy Interpretation: Twin Shadow
At J Brand’s private concert to celebrate their FW 18 collection.