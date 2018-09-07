The Best-est Party Looks of New York Fashion Week Day One

Quavo, Cardi B, Olivia Palermo, and Nicki Minaj. Photo: Getty Images/GC Images/Shutterstock

During Fashion Week, the after-parties are as much of an event as the show itself. When else can you make multiple outfit changes between multiple parties? For the first night of New York Fashion Week spring 2019, celebrities and models chose to go big with sequins — just look at Nicki Minaj and Romee Strijd. Cardi B, at the Jeremy Scott after-party, changed into her second leopard ensemble of the day. She looked a little like the models in Scott’s last show for Moschino, with Jackie Onassis–inspired hair. Who wore the best look? Scroll to see everyone below.

Best Couples Costume: Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson

Photo: Michael Ostuni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

At the Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards.

Best Headpiece: Linda Fargo

Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

At the Bergdorf Goodman ‘Noir’ opening party.

Best Leopard Print: Cardi B

Photo: Griffin Lipson/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

At the Jeremy Scott spring 2019 after-party.

Best Message: Quavo with 21 Savage

Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

At the Jeremy Scott spring 2019 after-party.

Best Monochrome: Nicki Minaj

Photo: James Devaney/GC Images

At the Daily Front Row’s 2018 Fashion Media Awards.

Best Matching Metallics: Jasmine Tookes and Romee Strijd

Photo: Odette Martin/REX/Shutterstock/Odette Martin/REX/Shutterstock

At Russell James’s Angels Book Launch.

Best Pajama Suit: Olivia Palermo

Photo: Joe Schildhorn /BFA.com

At the 10 Corso Como New York opening.

Best Ladylike Dress: Dascha Polanco

Photo: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Harper’s BAZAAR

At the launch of the Saks IT List Townhouse.

Best Body Art: Suhailah Wali

Photo: Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Belvedere

At Belvedere Vodka Launches Laolu Senbanjo 2018 limited-edition bottle.

Best ’90s Minimalism: Andreea Diaconu

Photo: Zach Hilty/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

At True Botanicals & Inez & Vinoodh’s end-of-summer party.

Best Cowboy Interpretation: Twin Shadow

Photo: Zack Whitford/Owen Kolasinki - BFA

At J Brand’s private concert to celebrate their FW 18 collection.