The Best-est Party Looks of New York Fashion Week, Day 4

Laura Mulleavy, Ebonee Davis, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Gigi Hadid. Photo: Getty Images, Shutterstock

New York Fashion Week is in full swing and so are the party outfits. We’re seeing plenty of bold statements, starting with Gigi Hadid’s clear purse containing a full bottle of Champagne at the #BoF500 Gala. Elsewhere Rodarte designers Kate and Laura Mulleavy wore shirts paying tribute to Burt Reynolds at their after-party. The drag queen Hungry, known for working with Bjork, performed at Opening Ceremony but was also seen at The Blonds after-party in their signature mask-like makeup. Who wore the best look? Scroll to see everyone below.

Best Purse: Gigi Hadid With Grace Elizabeth and Bella Hadid

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

At the #BoF500 Gala in New York.

Best Bold Suit: Ebonee Davis

Photo: Matteo Prandoni/BFA/REX/Shutte/Matteo Prandoni/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

At the Telfar after party.

Best Blazer-As-Dress: Imaan Hammam

Photo: Courtesy of Frame

At the FRAME dinner with Jordan Barrett.

Best Cape: Catherine Zeta-Jones With Carys Zeta Douglas

Photo: Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Hearst

At Town & Country 2018 New Modern Swans.

Best Burt Reynolds Tribute: Laura Mulleavy

Photo: Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Rodarte

At the Rodarte SS19 after party.

Most Most: Kim Petras

Photo: Ryan Kobane/BFA/REX/Shutterstock/Ryan Kobane/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

At Christian Cowan SS19 After-Party with Bumble & Bumble at PUBLIC.

Best Blues: Caroline Issa

Photo: Joe Schildhorn/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

At the launch of BOUGEOTTE, hosted by Caroline Issa.

Best Makeup: Hungry

Photo: Fashion Manic

At The Blonds SS19 after-party at the blond.