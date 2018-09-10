The Best-est Party Looks of New York Fashion Week, Day 4

New York Fashion Week is in full swing and so are the party outfits. We’re seeing plenty of bold statements, starting with Gigi Hadid’s clear purse containing a full bottle of Champagne at the #BoF500 Gala. Elsewhere Rodarte designers Kate and Laura Mulleavy wore shirts paying tribute to Burt Reynolds at their after-party. The drag queen Hungry, known for working with Bjork, performed at Opening Ceremony but was also seen at The Blonds after-party in their signature mask-like makeup. Who wore the best look? Scroll to see everyone below.
Best Purse: Gigi Hadid With Grace Elizabeth and Bella Hadid
At the #BoF500 Gala in New York.
Best Bold Suit: Ebonee Davis
At the Telfar after party.
Best Blazer-As-Dress: Imaan Hammam
At the FRAME dinner with Jordan Barrett.
Best Cape: Catherine Zeta-Jones With Carys Zeta Douglas
At Town & Country 2018 New Modern Swans.
Best Burt Reynolds Tribute: Laura Mulleavy
At the Rodarte SS19 after party.
Most Most: Kim Petras
At Christian Cowan SS19 After-Party with Bumble & Bumble at PUBLIC.
Best Blues: Caroline Issa
At the launch of BOUGEOTTE, hosted by Caroline Issa.
Best Makeup: Hungry
At The Blonds SS19 after-party at the blond.