The Best-est Party Looks of New York Fashion Week, Day 5

Photo: Getty Images/Shutterstock

Fashion Week is one big party. Last night for the fifth night in a row, the fashion set gathered in various hot spots in New York to toast to new collabs, new lines, and new faces. The best looks from last night include Gigi Hadid’s sheer red ensemble and Jeremy Scott’s polka dots. On the minimalist side was Mafalda’s blue velvet suit, which gets a certain Tony Bennett song stuck in our head. Who wore the best look? Scroll to see everyone below.

Best Modern Day Sporty Spice: Jasmine Sanders

Photo: Matteo Prandoni/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

At the P.E. Nation x Woolmark New York Fashion Week party at PUBLIC hotel.

Best Sleeves: Sara Sampaio; Best Polka Dots: Jeremy Scott

Photo: Sean Zanni/Getty Images for Saks Fifth Avenue

At Saks Celebrates AdR Book: Beyond Fashion by Anna Dello Russo.

Best 2018 Update to Carmen Sandiego: Gigi Hadid

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger

At the Tommy X Lewis fall 2018 launch.

Best Disco Ball Dress: Sofia Richie

Photo: Marc Patrick/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

At the Wilhelmina X The Roof at Public SS19 party.

Best Blue Velvet: Mafalda

Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for rag & bone

At rag & bone Celebrates The New York Screening of Time of Day.

Best ’80s Revival: Chloe Wise

Photo: Hunter Abrams/BFA.com

At the GARAGE magazine and Forty Five Ten house party.

Best Colorful Makeup: Paloma Elsesser

Photo: Hannah Thomson

At Net-a-Porter’s Fashion Family Dinner.

Best Tribute to Print: Stella Maxwell

Photo: Sean Zanni/Getty Images for Saks Fifth Avenue

At Saks Celebrates AdR Book: Beyond Fashion by Anna Dello Russo.