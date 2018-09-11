The Best-est Party Looks of New York Fashion Week, Day 5

Fashion Week is one big party. Last night for the fifth night in a row, the fashion set gathered in various hot spots in New York to toast to new collabs, new lines, and new faces. The best looks from last night include Gigi Hadid’s sheer red ensemble and Jeremy Scott’s polka dots. On the minimalist side was Mafalda’s blue velvet suit, which gets a certain Tony Bennett song stuck in our head. Who wore the best look? Scroll to see everyone below.
Best Modern Day Sporty Spice: Jasmine Sanders
At the P.E. Nation x Woolmark New York Fashion Week party at PUBLIC hotel.
Best Sleeves: Sara Sampaio; Best Polka Dots: Jeremy Scott
At Saks Celebrates AdR Book: Beyond Fashion by Anna Dello Russo.
Best 2018 Update to Carmen Sandiego: Gigi Hadid
At the Tommy X Lewis fall 2018 launch.
Best Disco Ball Dress: Sofia Richie
At the Wilhelmina X The Roof at Public SS19 party.
Best Blue Velvet: Mafalda
At rag & bone Celebrates The New York Screening of Time of Day.
Best ’80s Revival: Chloe Wise
At the GARAGE magazine and Forty Five Ten house party.
Best Colorful Makeup: Paloma Elsesser
At Net-a-Porter’s Fashion Family Dinner.
Best Tribute to Print: Stella Maxwell
At Saks Celebrates AdR Book: Beyond Fashion by Anna Dello Russo.