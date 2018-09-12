The Best-est Party Looks of New York Fashion Week, Day 6

Photo: Getty Images/Shutterstock

This was the last day of New York Fashion Week, which sadly means that soon there will be no more New York Fashion Week parties (until February). But the closets haven’t emptied out yet. Rosetta Getty celebrated the launch of its Retail Lab with a very well-dressed crowd. Designer Heron Preston had a twinning moment at the film screening of Fear of God. Outside of New York, Kendall Jenner took a quick jaunt to Paris to celebrate Longchamp’s 70th anniversary right after the brand’s NYFW debut collection earlier this week. Who wore the best look? Scroll to see everyone below.

Best Use of Fishnet Socks: Phoebe Collings-James

Photo: Marc Patrick/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

At the Rosetta Getty retail lab opening party.

Best Horse Print: Kendall Jenner

Photo: Dominique Maitre/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

At Longchamp’s 70th anniversary party in Paris.

Best Leather Pants: Rosetta Getty; Best Autumnal Color Combo: Mia Moretti

Photo: Marc Patrick/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

At the Rosetta Getty retail lab opening party.

Best Melodramatic Purple: Erica Pelosini

Photo: Joe Schildhorn/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

At the Naeem Khan & Chopard SS19 dinner party.

Best Leg Slit: Iskra Lawrence

Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

At her birthday party in New York.

Most Fashion-Forward Blazer: Salem Mitchell

Photo: CESAR SOTO/CS Digital

At the NY Models New York Model Management Fashion Week party.

Best His & Hers Fanny Packs: Heron Preston, Sabrina Albarello

Photo: Madison McGaw/BFA.com

At the Fear of God Sixth Collection film screening.

Best Accessories: Nathalie Kelley

Photo: Cesar Soto/BFA

At a cocktail party hosted by Mark Ronson & Friends at New York EDITION.