Beyoncé’s Former Drummer Accuses Her of ‘Extreme Witchcraft’

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images For Parkwood Entertainment

According to documents obtained by The Blast, and confirmed by Pitchfork, Beyoncé’s former drummer Kimberly Thompson is attempting to get a restraining order against the singer. Thompson is alleging that Beyoncé is a practitioner of “extreme witchcraft” and “magic spells of sexual molestation” that she’s used to harass Thompson. The former band member even accuses Beyoncé of tapping her phones, controlling her finances and murdering her pet kitten. Documents show that Thompson says she played in Beyoncé’s band for seven years, and sought a temporary restraining order against the singer which was denied on September 19th. The restraining order hearing has been set for October 11th. Thompson has also worked as a drummer in the original Late Night with Seth Meyers band, back when Fred Armisen served as the band leader.