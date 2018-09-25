From left to right: Emily Sundberg, Indya Brown, Jenny Barrett, and Hillary Nelson Photo: Adrianna Favero

Let’s state the obvious: Fall beauty (typically) calls for the boldest, most dramatic lip shades. It’s essentially transitional dressing for your makeup. But bold doesn’t mean the same thing to everyone, and it doesn’t always equate to wearing deeper, richer plums and berries — as exhibited by the growing number of textures and finishes that leave room for plenty of experimentation.

As an informal experiment, we asked four Cut staffers, including two tech gurus, a fashionable editor, and a social-media star, to go lipstick hunting at Saks’ Beauty on 2 — recently revamped to be a 32,000-square-foot mecca of all-things makeup, skincare, fragrance, and wellness. The goal: to find what they consider to be their take on bold lip looks.

Read on to get their takes on glossy, marbled, matte, and stained lip colors, and how they’d wear them for the cooler months ahead.

Emily Sundberg, Social Media Editor: The High-Shine Lip

For me, this Chanel gloss (in Merry Rose) is 99-percent bold. Aside from when I’m smothering my lips with balm after getting sunburnt or before a snowstorm, I’d rarely choose a high-gloss finish like this. The application is so great because you don’t necessarily have to line your lips like with other colors. Plus, glosses are also often moisturizing, so I don’t have to worry about flaking or blotting.

Emily wears Chanel Rouge Double Intensité in Merry Rose

I think a glossy lip is something so many people are intimidated by, partially because it’s a lot of product, and partially because it goes in and out of trend — but I love the way it automatically dresses up an outfit and can turn a day look into a night one. It’s sophisticated, and doesn’t have to be too loud, like say, an orange lip; you can wear it clear or nude and still get the same attention-seeking effect.

For fall, I’d go easier on the rest of my face because gloss is so impactful on its own. Maybe I’ll add a matte eye and a natural moisturized face. That would be my comfort zone for this high-gloss lip, because #balance.

Indya Brown, Fashion Partnerships Editor: The Marbled Satin Lip

Red lips are really classic, and this Givenchy lipstick (in Rouge Revelateur) is a new take on it — the marbled color is so cool. I normally go for a matte finish, so this creamy satin shade is different from my usual routine. Since I like the feeling of hydrated lips, I’ll definitely be reaching for this come winter. I’d pair it with shadow, defined brows and lashes, earthy red blush, and some strobing highlight.

Indya wears Givenchy Rouge Interdit Marbled Lipstick in Rouge Revelateur

When it comes to choosing a lip color, I select shades based on time, mood, and my outfits. My general rule is when I’m short on time, I just do a red lip, because it looks like you’ve spent a lot of time on your makeup. It’s easier to take notice of, and in fashion, it can make a world of difference if people perceive you’re more put together. Plus, having a go-to lip color gives me a bit of a signature style.

Jenny Barrett, Product Manager: The Deep Matte Lip

I only wear matte lipstick. I love it. This berry color by Serge Lutens (M2) is a bit of a departure (I gravitate more toward orange-based reds), but it’s just so pretty and I think it suits my hair and skin color nicely. Putting it on makes me excited for the jeans-and-sweater weather ahead. It’s also the kind of lip that I could wear all day — to a big meeting and then out for a late night with friends — and feel totally confident and pulled together.

Jenny wears Serge Lutens L’Étoffe du Mat in M2

My style is pretty minimal, and similarly, I like makeup that keeps me looking like myself. I typically only use moisturizer and sunscreen, brow gel, and a bit of mascara. Lipstick, however, is where I allow myself to get a little loud. The shade is almost always red and bold — it helps to brighten up the dark colors in my fall wardrobe.

Hillary Nelson, Product Manager: The Power Stained Lip

With lip color, I need something long-wearing because I’m a multiple-coffees-a day type who doesn’t want to constantly reapply or worry about my lipstick smearing — so I was excited to try this stain from Yves Saint Laurent (in Smoking Plum). I like that the texture is smoother than most of the stains I’ve worn, without feeling too slick like a lipgloss. I think this could easily be added to almost anyone’s daily routine since it’s really comfortable and lasted all day, with only one touch-up application.

Hillary wears Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Volupté Shine in Smoking Plum

I love a neutral face with a really bold lip, so this product definitely fits that bill. This is a more intense stain than what I typically go for, but since it’s sheer, the color makes my lips pop without feeling overpowering. My typical daily makeup is on the natural side, and I really only own moisturizer, concealer, mascara, and highlighter — but all in the most basic form. I usually don’t stray much or have a dramatic style, but I’m super excited to experiment and switch things up with this bolder look for fall.