During the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing to address the sexual-assault allegations Dr. Christine Blasey Ford made against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Kavanaugh refused to answer several questions posed by committee Democrats.

Here is a running list of every question the nominee has dodged or evaded:

Whether he would support an FBI investigation into Ford’s allegations.

Senator Dianne Feinstein began the questioning for the Democrats. Kavanaugh responded to many of her questions with shouts — though he did not actually provide answers. “All this nonsense is coming out,” Kavanaugh said, while his face grew redder. “That I’m in gangs, that I’m on boats in Rhode Island, I’m in Colorado, you know, I’m cited all over the place.”

Feinstein begins by asking Kavanaugh why he isn't calling for an FBI investigation of the 3 allegations if he's innocent. Kavanaugh replies by yelling over her and bashing the media. pic.twitter.com/Rvqkoy879P — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 27, 2018

Later, when Feinstein tried to again ask him about an FBI investigation about the allegation made by Ford, Kavanaugh interrupted her by yelling, “You’re interviewing me! You’re interviewing me!”

Kavanaugh cuts off Feinstein mid-question and starts admonishing her.



Then says: "The Swetnick thing is a joke. That is a farce." Declines opportunity to say more. pic.twitter.com/Tjp5J3WQNz — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 27, 2018

Whether he wanted Mark Judge to testify.

Senator Patrick Leahy began a line of questioning about the man that Ford alleges was in the room at the time of the alleged attack, Mark Judge. Leahy asked if Kavanaugh wanted Judge to testify, but Kavanaugh avoided the question, instead saying that Judge had already provided sworn testimony.

.@SenatorLeahy: Do you want Mark Judge to testify?



KAVANAUGH: He's already provided sworn testimony.



L: But the accusation hasn't been investigated by the FBI & Judge hasn't been called to testify under oath.



K: It shoulda been handled earlier! pic.twitter.com/fEziaVU60V — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 27, 2018

Whether Mark Judge’s character, “Bart O’Kavanaugh,” was based on him.

Leahy asked about a book Judge had written about his struggles with alcoholism as a youth, which includes a character named “Bart O’Kavanaugh,” who is described as vomiting and passing out in a car. When asked if that character was based off of him, Kavanaugh did not answer, instead bringing up Judge’s addiction issues and saying he didn’t want to bully Judge.

Leahy asks Kavanaugh whether the drunken "Bart O'Kavanaugh" he writes about in his book about being a drunk is supposed to be him. Kavanaugh dodges the question. pic.twitter.com/wAi2VhbK5E — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 27, 2018

What was going on with his yearbook page.

Leahy attempted to ask about Kavanaugh’s time in high school, specifically his yearbook page, which seems to be filled with references to drinking and sex — but was repeatedly interrupted by Kavanaugh’s insistence that he was a good friend, dedicated athlete, and church attendee.

Kavanaugh shouts down Leahy so he can talk more about how a perfect kid he purportedly was in high school. Complete disrespect. pic.twitter.com/jSgrVp3wz7 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 27, 2018

Why he shouldn’t want an FBI investigation in order to prove his innocence.

Senator Dick Durbin asked Kavanaugh why he didn’t want to have an FBI investigation if he was truly seeking to be absolved of the accusations. Kavanaugh skirted the answer — but it was Senator Chuck Grassley the Judiciary chairman, who interrupted this time.

Grassley began yelling about the Democrats and the decision to withhold the allegation made by Ford. Then Kavanaugh loudly said, “I’m innocent,” twice in a row.

Grassley becomes irate after @SenatorDurbin suggests that Kavanaugh should call for an FBI investigation right now to clear up all the charges, especially if he has nothing to hide. Kavanaugh notably stops short of calling for one, but instead keeps insisting, "I'm innocent!" pic.twitter.com/ykNhLosUtY — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 27, 2018

Whether “ralphing” referenced throwing up after drinking.

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) read through Kavanaugh’s high school yearbook, questioning him about various titles underneath his class photo. When Senator Whitehouse asked about being labeled the “Beach Week Ralph Club – Biggest Contributor” Kavanaugh explained it was in reference to Kavanaugh’s weak stomach. Whitehouse then asked if the “ralphing ” happened after excessive drinking, and Kavanaugh responded with a list of his accomplishments.

Kavanaugh admits he may have puked after drinking beer when he was younger, but that was just because he had a weak stomach. Farting also comes up. pic.twitter.com/krYVXXkW5Q — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 27, 2018

Whether he had ever blacked out while drinking.

Senator Amy Klobucher asked Kavanaugh if he had ever blacked out after a night of drinking, shortly after disclosing that her own father was a recovering alcoholic; Kavanaugh did not respond. Rather, he posed the question back to Klobucher. This came after Kavanaugh repeatedly interrupted the senator while she attempted to ask him questions about why he did not request an FBI investigation.

Kavanaugh awkwardly asks Klobuchar if she ever drinks to the point where she blacks out. Grassley then rants and raves about why an FBI investigation actually isn't needed. pic.twitter.com/9NiJmexxNO — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 27, 2018

Whether he accused Ford of being involved in a “left wing” conspiracy.

Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) referenced back to Kavanaugh’s opening testimony, asking the nominee if he implied that Ford was a part of a left wing, “calculated political hit.” Kavanaugh responded by revisiting the decision made by Senator Feinstein to protect Ford’s confidentiality.s

BLUMENTHAL: Is it your testimony that the motivation of the courageous woman who sat where you did just a short time ago was revenge on behalf of a left-wing conspiracy or the Clintons?



KAVANAUGH, NOT ANSWERING: Her confidentiality was destroyed by the actions of this committee pic.twitter.com/lkKBAHtCcv — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 27, 2018

Whether he drank on weeknights.

Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) asked Kavanaugh if he drank on weeknights. Kavanaugh began explaining his summer routine. Senator Booker asked him to answer with “yes” or “no.” Kavanaugh asked to be given the chance to explain. Senator Booker then moved to the next question.

BOOKER: You drank on weekdays in high school, right?



KAVANAUGH: Well you see, in the summer, after sports, when the sun started to go dow--



B: Yes or no?



K: Let me explai--



B: Is that a yes?#slippery pic.twitter.com/XlFaeCjhuJ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 27, 2018

Whether he thought Ford was a political operative.

Senator Booker echoed Senator Blumenthal’s question about Kavanaugh’s opening statement, when Kavanaugh called the Senate hearing an “orchestrated political hit.”

“Are you basically offering her some kind of political operative?” Senator Booker asked.

“I’ve said my family has no ill will towards Dr. Ford,” Kavanaugh responded. “She wanted confidentiality, and her confidentiality was blown by the actions of this committee.”

Kavanaugh refuses to answer @CoryBooker's straightforward questions about whether he thinks Ford is part of a left-wing plot, and then also refuses to discuss if he wishes she wouldn't have come forward at all. #dodging pic.twitter.com/LNP4AxfHgT — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 27, 2018

Whether he would ask the White House to open an FBI investigation into the recent allegations made against him.

Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA), asked Kavanaugh if he would request an FBI investigation into the two recent allegations made against him by Deborah Ramirez and Julie Swetnick. Kavanaugh referenced back to all of the previous character assessments and vetting processes he already went through, but did not provide a “yes” or “no” to the question as Senator Harris requested.

Kavanaugh simply refuses to provide straight answers to Harris' questions pic.twitter.com/ebR8JdPrge — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 27, 2018

The hearing ended with Kavanaugh admitting to Senator Harris that he had not yet seen Ford’s testimony, before he told Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) that “swore to God” that all the allegations made against him were false.

The senate is scheduled to vote on Kavanaugh’s confirmation at 9:30 a.m. on Friday.