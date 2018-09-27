During the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing to address the sexual-assault allegations Dr. Christine Blasey Ford made against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Kavanaugh refused to answer several questions posed by committee Democrats.
Here is a running list of every question the nominee has dodged or evaded:
Whether he would support an FBI investigation into Ford’s allegations.
Senator Dianne Feinstein began the questioning for the Democrats. Kavanaugh responded to many of her questions with shouts — though he did not actually provide answers. “All this nonsense is coming out,” Kavanaugh said, while his face grew redder. “That I’m in gangs, that I’m on boats in Rhode Island, I’m in Colorado, you know, I’m cited all over the place.”
Later, when Feinstein tried to again ask him about an FBI investigation about the allegation made by Ford, Kavanaugh interrupted her by yelling, “You’re interviewing me! You’re interviewing me!”
Whether he wanted Mark Judge to testify.
Senator Patrick Leahy began a line of questioning about the man that Ford alleges was in the room at the time of the alleged attack, Mark Judge. Leahy asked if Kavanaugh wanted Judge to testify, but Kavanaugh avoided the question, instead saying that Judge had already provided sworn testimony.
Whether Mark Judge’s character, “Bart O’Kavanaugh,” was based on him.
Leahy asked about a book Judge had written about his struggles with alcoholism as a youth, which includes a character named “Bart O’Kavanaugh,” who is described as vomiting and passing out in a car. When asked if that character was based off of him, Kavanaugh did not answer, instead bringing up Judge’s addiction issues and saying he didn’t want to bully Judge.
What was going on with his yearbook page.
Leahy attempted to ask about Kavanaugh’s time in high school, specifically his yearbook page, which seems to be filled with references to drinking and sex — but was repeatedly interrupted by Kavanaugh’s insistence that he was a good friend, dedicated athlete, and church attendee.
Why he shouldn’t want an FBI investigation in order to prove his innocence.
Senator Dick Durbin asked Kavanaugh why he didn’t want to have an FBI investigation if he was truly seeking to be absolved of the accusations. Kavanaugh skirted the answer — but it was Senator Chuck Grassley the Judiciary chairman, who interrupted this time.
Grassley began yelling about the Democrats and the decision to withhold the allegation made by Ford. Then Kavanaugh loudly said, “I’m innocent,” twice in a row.
Whether “ralphing” referenced throwing up after drinking.
Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) read through Kavanaugh’s high school yearbook, questioning him about various titles underneath his class photo. When Senator Whitehouse asked about being labeled the “Beach Week Ralph Club – Biggest Contributor” Kavanaugh explained it was in reference to Kavanaugh’s weak stomach. Whitehouse then asked if the “ralphing ” happened after excessive drinking, and Kavanaugh responded with a list of his accomplishments.
Whether he had ever blacked out while drinking.
Senator Amy Klobucher asked Kavanaugh if he had ever blacked out after a night of drinking, shortly after disclosing that her own father was a recovering alcoholic; Kavanaugh did not respond. Rather, he posed the question back to Klobucher. This came after Kavanaugh repeatedly interrupted the senator while she attempted to ask him questions about why he did not request an FBI investigation.
Whether he accused Ford of being involved in a “left wing” conspiracy.
Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) referenced back to Kavanaugh’s opening testimony, asking the nominee if he implied that Ford was a part of a left wing, “calculated political hit.” Kavanaugh responded by revisiting the decision made by Senator Feinstein to protect Ford’s confidentiality.s
Whether he drank on weeknights.
Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) asked Kavanaugh if he drank on weeknights. Kavanaugh began explaining his summer routine. Senator Booker asked him to answer with “yes” or “no.” Kavanaugh asked to be given the chance to explain. Senator Booker then moved to the next question.
Whether he thought Ford was a political operative.
Senator Booker echoed Senator Blumenthal’s question about Kavanaugh’s opening statement, when Kavanaugh called the Senate hearing an “orchestrated political hit.”
“Are you basically offering her some kind of political operative?” Senator Booker asked.
“I’ve said my family has no ill will towards Dr. Ford,” Kavanaugh responded. “She wanted confidentiality, and her confidentiality was blown by the actions of this committee.”
Whether he would ask the White House to open an FBI investigation into the recent allegations made against him.
Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA), asked Kavanaugh if he would request an FBI investigation into the two recent allegations made against him by Deborah Ramirez and Julie Swetnick. Kavanaugh referenced back to all of the previous character assessments and vetting processes he already went through, but did not provide a “yes” or “no” to the question as Senator Harris requested.
The hearing ended with Kavanaugh admitting to Senator Harris that he had not yet seen Ford’s testimony, before he told Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) that “swore to God” that all the allegations made against him were false.
The senate is scheduled to vote on Kavanaugh’s confirmation at 9:30 a.m. on Friday.