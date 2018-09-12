An Artist Captures a Beautiful Moment at Fashion Week

Every day of New York Fashion Week, artist Samantha Hahn is painting a beautiful moment from the runways. Photo: Samantha Hahn

What if Jacques Cousteau attended Hogwarts? Raf Simons’s spring 2019 collection for Calvin Klein 205W39NYC had nautical touches that the famous French explorer might have liked wearing out on the ocean, had he lived in 2018. There were Jaws revival tees, neckpieces that resembled goggle straps, and knit caps. A handful of black pieces looked like dripping-wet neoprene wet suits, but made with leather. At the same time, the striped sweaters, graduation caps, and cape-y gowns reminded me of Harry Potter. I especially loved the long, boxy blazers with short skirts.