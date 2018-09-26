Cardi B at performing at ETAM’s Paris fashion show. Photo: Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Cardi B looked stunning at yet again for her return to the spotlight during Fashion Month. But instead of sitting alongside the runway, Cardi was performing on it. In one of her first returns to the stage since giving birth to her daughter Kulture, Cardi performed “I Like It” and “Bodak Yellow” during ETAM’s Paris Fashion Week show.

For the show, she wore a Christian Cowan ostrich plume trouser suit, and her hair was colored to match the outfit. After pulling off furry leopard print glasses, jacket, and boots at the Dolce & Gabbana spring 2019 show, the feathered monochromatic suit, which was styled by Kollin Carter, was a strong follow up.

“Thank you @etam for having me perform at your amazing show tonight,” Cardi B wrote on Instagram. “Your lingerie collection was sooo sexy i wanna fuck my man in all the pieces!”

It’s great to see Cardi enjoying herself again after the drama that transpired with Nicki Minaj during New York Fashion week. Maybe Paul Manafort can take a cue from Cardi on how to pull of wearing ostrich.