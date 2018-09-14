You Can Buy Charlotte Tilbury’s Makeup at Sephora Now

Photo: Courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury

The British are coming to Sephora! Makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury’s line of products launches in 40 Sephora stores across the U.S. today. Her products were previously only available online or at department stores, so the ability to go check them out on your next Sephora run is a huge win. (Plus another excuse to go to Sephora.)

Tilbury is one of the most famous makeup artists in the world, known for wearing a cat eye every day of her life and sleeping in her makeup. She has been recognized over and over again by her industry and her peers (and the Queen of England). Her clientele are a list of impeccably made up people who you have probably Googled when you need makeup inspiration for a big night out, like Amal Clooney, Penelope Cruz, Kate Moss (she’s godmother to Tilbury’s kids), and Nicole Kidman.

There are a lot of perks tied into the Sephora launch. For the month of September, you can get a Charlotte Tilbury makeup look done as a complimentary service at Sephora Beauty Studio locations. You can also purchase her new Bar of Gold palette before its launched to other retailers in October. You can also check out her bestselling lipstick and lip liner duo in “Pillow Talk” if you’re looking for a good introduction to all that Charlotte has to offer.

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.