An Artist Captures the Most Beautiful Fashion Week Moments

Every day of New York Fashion Week, artist Samantha Hahn is painting one beautiful moment from the runways. Photo: Samantha Hahn

For the woman, man, or gender non-conformist who likely prefers glamping to actual camping, the Collina Strada spring 2019 show had everything a fashionista might wear one weekend at a cult campsite: socks with sandals, white tees, silky dresses, and hoodies. I loved the mix of white fabrics highlighted by the occasional touch of tie-dye, neon, or monochrome plaid. Plus, as a curly-haired girl, I’m in favor of bringing back the brushed-out crimp.

The collection was a culty, fun, avant-garde spin on styles ranging from the late ’70s all the way to the mid ’90s. Silhouettes and the overall mood shrugged off the mainstream without completely renouncing it.