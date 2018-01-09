Tilda Swinton and Dakota Johnson at the Venice Film Festival. Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Tilda Swinton and Dakota Johnson exuded pure power on the red carpet premiere of Suspiria, the Luca Guadagnino directed dance thriller. Both women wore a brilliant red, and locked hands as they glided past photographers at the Venice Film Festival.

There was more chemistry between Dakota and Tilda’s coordinated red gowns in the few moments that they walked in tandem at the festival, than there was in the entire Fifty Shades franchise.

Dakota’s couture Christian Dior strapless dress featured a low trailing back, and Tilda’s column dress had a structured high neck with ruffled detailing. The film they are starring in is supposed to be absolutely horrifying, but their all red ensembles and completely serene composure were entirely glamorous.

This execution of the look furthers the suspicion that Tilda is a style icon who transcends our earth, and further elevates Dakota Johnson as a red carpet darling.