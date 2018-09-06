Dandruff Scraping Is the New Pimple Popping

Photo: B. BOISSONNET / BSIP/Getty Images

The latest skin-related nuisance x YouTube ASMR collaboration has dropped and you’re going to love it: Dandruff scraping. Similar to popular pimple-popping, the practice is as self-explanatory and graphic as it sounds. In short, millions of viewers are tuning in to watch irritated scalps be further irritated scraped with combs, picks, and fingernails and describing the experience as “satisfying.” If the subsequent relief and sensory tingles everyone else is experiencing feel like lightheadedness, nausea, and subsequent chills as all the blood drains from the head, then yes, it’s extremely satisfying!

Seborrheic dermatitis, known by its stage name Dandruff, has historically been villainized, but as we saw with the pimple, that won’t stop it from making great video content. There are entire YouTube accounts solely dedicated to scraping dandruff for the public’s viewing pleasure, like “Scratching My Scalp Off,” which has a cool 2.6 million views on a video titled “BIG DANDRUFF FLAKES ASMR.” Other similarly publicize their intimate scratching by flake size (BIG FLAKES, HUGE FLAKES, and even EXTREME FLAKES) and by the accompanying sounds (minimal talking, no talking, lots of scratching) so viewers can more easily find their bliss.

Not to squash any budding dandruff-scraper star dreams, but while anyone with dandruff can technically do this, you definitely shouldn’t. Experts say absolutely do not scratch a flaky scalp … but they never said there’s any harm in watching other people aggravate theirs! Here, a starter pack of four popular dandruff scraping videos if you’re in search of some satisfaction.

If You’re Paranoid You Have Dandruff Now

The user who uploaded this “dandruff removal” actually hates excessive dandruff removing videos: “… I find them horrifying to watch lol,” the description reads. Instead, she presents this “aesthetically pleasing” scalp check that unearths very little dandruff, so you can rest easy to the sound of soothing scratching.

If You’re Into True Crime

YouTuber Dancing Grandma is constantly on the hunt for drandruff flakes in her son’s hair. Will she find them? Where are they hiding? What are they hiding? Tune in to find out.

If You Really Want to Get All Up In There

If you came to see big flakes, here are your big flakes; super close up and in high-definition. Enjoy.

If Labels Mean a Lot to You

If the whole “dandruff” label is what’s really turning you off, take this husband-wife scratching for a whirl. That’s excess hair-styling product, not dandruff or scalp flakes, piling up in the comb, which apparently makes this video a lot more stomach-able for the 14,535,839 people who’ve viewed it.

You can always just listen to “The Whisper Song” for an old-fashioned fix, instead.