Check Out Diptyque’s Fancy New Gift Collection

Diptyque, the French bougie brand famously well-known for its bougies has a new fancy gift collection. Named after the original boutique at 34 Boulevard Saint-Germain in Paris, the 34 Collection, is an eclectic assortment of fancy scented objects ranging from lavender-scented “wands” to ceramic candle snuffers.
Before the brand became well-known as a Top Shelf accessory, it was a bazaarlike store selling gifts from around the world. Each year, the brand does a limited-edition 34 Collection with products designed to honor its beginnings. If you’re looking to impress anyone with a well-developed sense of style, history, who also likes burning things (Libra season is just around the corner), check out these highlights.
This brass candle holder is like a filter for your candle. (It’s a good way to hide that Etsy candle your aunt bought you last Christmas.) It’s laser-cut with the Basile pattern, created in 1963 by Diptyque founders, interior designer Christiane Gautrot and painter Desmond Knox-Leet.
If you’re getting jealous that you can’t take anything from this 34 Collection out of the house with you, then this fragrance is perfect (way easier than waving around a lavender wand). It’s meant to evoke the scent of the brand’s first-ever Paris boutique — a warm mix of sandalwood and vanilla.
