Trump’s Dick Reportedly Looks Like Toad From Mario Kart

Toad from Mario Kart (left), Donald Trump (right). Photo: Nintendo/Getty Images

Well, we can’t say we weren’t warned. In April, Stormy Daniels’s attorney Michael Avenatti revealed that the adult-film star could “describe the president’s genitalia in great detail.” Now, in her new book Full Disclosure, Daniels apparently does vividly explain President Donald Trump’s penis after all, much to the world’s chagrin.

The Guardian obtained a copy of the book, and has shared all the phallic information about the president that we’ve never wanted to know and now cannot unread. First, the book goes into detail about Daniels’s disbelief at seeing Trump winning the Republican primary (“He doesn’t even want to be president,” she recalls thinking). She also writes of her fear about having such a sensitive story about the president, and her decision to sign a $130,000 hush agreement to not discuss their alleged affair.

But then, the book goes south, erm, quite literally, when Daniels describes a night she spent with Trump. Per the Guardian:

She describes Trump’s penis as “smaller than average” but “not freakishly small.”

“He knows he has an unusual penis,” Daniels writes. “It has a huge mushroom head. Like a toadstool …

“I lay there, annoyed that I was getting fucked by a guy with Yeti pubes and a dick like the mushroom character in Mario Kart …

“It may have been the least impressive sex I’d ever had, but clearly, he didn’t share that opinion.”

Toad from Mario Kart. Photo: Nintendo

So there we have it: Stormy Daniels, a woman who was paid to stay quiet about allegedly having sex with Donald Trump, says that his small penis looks like the mushroom character (ID’d by Kotaku as “Toad”) in Mario Kart, and that his pubes are like those of a Yeti. We reached out to a Yeti expert for comment about what that might mean, and will update this post when we hear back.