An Artist Captures a Beautiful Moment at Fashion Week

Every day of New York Fashion Week, artist Samantha Hahn is painting a beautiful moment from the runways. Illustration: Samantha Hahn

So many looks caught my eye at the Eckhaus Latta spring 2019 collection, I found it hard to choose which ones to illustrate. The clothes elegantly skirted the line between art and commerce — and the detailing reminded me of closely studying a Ruth Asawa sculpture. One can easily imagine wearing the silhouettes and this eye-catching range of colors: from dusty blues and muted greens to warmer tones like rust and oxblood. Eckhaus Latta always excels at diverse model casting, and this collection stands apart just like them.