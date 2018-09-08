How Two Cut Editors Dressed for Fashion Week

nyfw

How Two Editors of the Cut Dressed for Fashion Week

Photo: Meredith Jenks

For those who attend New York Fashion Week shows, street style is a chance to get creative with your wardrobe in front of an audience of people who will never judge you for loving clothes. Attend enough shows and you’ll know what not to wear (shoes you can’t walk in) and what makes you feel the most comfortable. The Cut’s Instagram editor Emily Sundberg and fashion partnerships editor Indya Brown documented five days of their Fashion Week style. Scroll below to see every outfit.

Day 1

The first few days of Fashion Week, you feel the most excited about styling choices: you’re full of anticipation for the shows, and that translates into your outfits. It may have felt like summer outside, but we broke out autumnal tones like chocolate brown, terracotta, and golden yellow.

Emily's Day 1 Outfit

Penelope Balloon Sleeve Dress
$661 at Nanushka
Nanushka Leopard Pony Hair Babouche
$385 at Garmentory
Lagos Sterling Silver Smart Caviar Smartwatch Strap
$950 at Lagos
Indya's Day 1 Outfit

KSL Caviar Beaded Bangle
$795 at Lagos
Crochet Top
Request price at A Peace Treaty
KSL Diamond Caviar Bracelet
$1,000 at Lagos
KSL Diamond Cuff Bracelet
$1,700 at Lagos
Day 2

Damp wet weather goes about as well with street style as ketchup and peanut butter (poorly, unless you have very unusual taste.) But there are ways to deal with the rain: umbrellas, hiding in the subway, running through it and embracing it (shown here.) “These faux leather pants were actually a great repellent to the rain,” Emily said.

Emily's Day 2 Outfit

Wide Leg Pants
$423 at Nanushka
Nanushka Shia Knit Top
$312 at Need Supply
Black Caviar Hoop Earrings
$375 at Lagos
Indya's Day 2 Outfit

Asos Boilersuit with Waisted Detail
$72 at Asos
Signature Caviar Square Hoop Earrings
$325 at Lagos
Les Specs Last Lolita Sunglasses
$120 at Net-a-Porter
Day 3

In the middle of a packed day of shows, we took a much-needed break and shelter from the rain to eat to our heart’s content at Saluggi’s. Emily said, “I feel like Sophia Loren eating pizza in animal print.”

Emily's Day 3 Outfit

Black Caviar Diamond Stacking Ring
$500 at Lagos
Reclaimed Vintage Open Back Midi Dress
$72 at Asos
Signature Caviar Diamond Crossover Ring
$1,000 at Lagos
Black Caviar Diamond Necklace
$3,430 at Lagos
Indya's Day 3 Outfit

Nº42 Carré Bag
$415 at IMAGO-A
Caviar Spark Diamond Necklace
$4,530 at Lagos
Blakely Silk Pants
$360 at Ganni
KSL Necklace
$750 at Lagos
KSL Hoop Earrings
$975 at Lagos
Day 4

There are a lot of great accessories out there — tiny bags, big scrunchies — but are we talking about unnecessary shades enough? Indya’s sunglasses had little purpose on a rainy day, and Emily’s glasses were, well, totally fake, but both really added to the Fashion Week lewk.

Emily's Day 4 Outfit

Blanca Top
$295 at Rhode Resort
Black Caviar Diamond Earrings
$3,000 at Lagos
CIE Denim Jeans
$495 at Garmentory
Asos Sebastian Slingback Mid Heels
$40 at Asos
Black Caviar Diamond Caviar Bracelet
$1,300 at Lagos
Indya's Day 4 Outfit

Alameda Maxi Dress
$315 at Ganni
Half Moon Bag
$298 at Veda
KSL Diamond Ring
$1,600 at Lagos
Isabella Sunglasses
$230 at Illesteva
KSL Gold Beaded X Ring
$400 at Lagos
Day 5

By the last day, you’re sweaty, tired, and fatigued, but the reward is seeing all of the amazing productions like Maryam Nassir Zadeh and Michael Kors. It’s like finishing a marathon — you’ve got to pace yourself. We planned our outfits around smart kitten heels and took a quick break in front of beloved Soho taco spot Lupe’s.

Emily's Day 5 Outfit

Caviar Spark Diamond Necklace
$4,530 at Lagos
Printed Denim Maxi Skirt
$340 at Ganni
Black Caviar Hoop Earrings
$375 at Lagos
Baronne Bootie
$350 at Via Spiga
Black Caviar Diamond Caviar Bracelet
$1,300 at Lagos
Indya's Day 5 Outfit

Reclaimed Vintage inspired wrap blouse in stripe
$51 at Asos
90s Silk Slip Dress in Dandelion Dot
$260 at Silk Laundry
KSL Drop Earrings
$500 at Lagos
The Atto
$278 at M. Gemi
Lagos 18K Yellow Gold & Sterling Silver Smart Caviar Smartwatch Strap
$3,500 at Bloomingdales
While each product featured in this story is independently selected, it may include paid promotion or additional compensation from our partners.

