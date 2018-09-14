Photo: Courtesy of Eileen Fisher

Whether you made the most of summer, or aren’t the sun-and-fun type, it’s time to turn our attention to a new season—wardrobe included. For an effortless transition, Eileen Fisher’s lineup of high-quality layering pieces combine easily to take you from the first cool evenings all the way through peak fall. Plus, the versatile range of separates was designed with comfort and movement in mind. To help outfit your fall closet with wardrobe solutions that work, we’re bringing you the chance to take home a $1,000 Eileen Fisher gift card. Enter below for your chance to win.

Shop Eileen Fisher’s Fall Collection

All images courtesy of Eileen Fisher.