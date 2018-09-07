20 Things We Would Rather Watch Than Elon Musk Smoking Weed With Joe Rogan

Elon Musk taking a hit. Photo: Powerful JRE/Youtube

On Thursday, Big Brain Man Elon Musk made a 2.5-hour appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast where, after admiring Joe Rogan’s swords and talking about his dream of building an electric plane, he took a brief and cautious hit of a joint while on camera. You could watch a clip of this here, or, if you would prefer a better viewing experience, you could instead watch:

• The pool scene in Showgirls

• Theresa May engaging in a variety of youth dance trends, including but not limited to dabbing and the one where you keep your arms very straight and swing them

• A man in a cardigan and New Balance sneakers standing up at the end of a Q&A and say, “This isn’t really a question, but…”

• Dr. Pimple Popper in slow motion

• A slideshow of Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr.’s sexts

• Your grandparents trying to figure out which actor your grandma’s thinking of, you know the one … he was in the movie …

• Donald Trump attempting a tongue-twister

• Someone with a cold eating a hard-boiled egg

• Shrek porn

• The only straight man at the party somehow getting his hands on an acoustic guitar

• Sarah Mclachlan’s ASPCA commercials on repeat for 24 hours

• The Blue Is the Warmest Color sex scene with your parents

• An old college friend’s Burning Man vlog

• Jeb Bush saying, “Please clap.”

• Someone getting an over-the-pants hand job next to you at a screening of The Matrix Reloaded

• Kurt Eichenwald trying to explain his tentacle porn tweets

• The video from The Ring

• The person across from you clipping their toenails on the subway

• The Pussy Posse discussing the strengths, weaknesses, and complexities of the body positivity movement

• Elon Musk coming down from his high and realizing he spent 2.5 hours of his life on the Joe Rogan podcast