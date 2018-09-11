Buy These Boots If You Miss Phoebe Philo’s Celine

For those of you mourning the end Phoebe Philo’s era at Celine, take heart: there are still plenty of brands embracing her minimal ways. Like the always savvy Everlane, which recently expanded its Day collection, adding boots to a line that also includes flats, low heels, and a higher option.
The new boots feature the same stretchy leather the brand is known for, as well as a padded insole for extra support. Featuring a very manageable 2-inch heel, it’s made for busy days spent on your feet. Colors include the standard black and brown but also a very nice taupe, a rich burgundy, and an ever-cool white. And at $225, they’re way less than their French luxury counterparts.
Scroll ahead to shop them all.
If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.