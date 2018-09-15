An 18-Year-Old Photographer Shoots the Fall Collections

Left: 3.1 Phillip Lim jacket, price upon request, similar styles at 3.1 Phillip Lim. Marni pants, price upon request, similar styles at Marni. Right: Christopher Kane cardigan, price upon request, similar styles at Christopher Kane. Dolce & Gabbana pants, $745 at 717 Fifth Ave.
Photo: Sophia Wilson
Left: 3.1 Phillip Lim jacket, price upon request, similar styles at 3.1 Phillip Lim. Marni pants, price upon request, similar styles at Marni. Right: Christopher Kane cardigan, price upon request, similar styles at Christopher Kane. Dolce & Gabbana pants, $745 at 717 Fifth Ave.
Photo: Sophia Wilson
Left: 3.1 Phillip Lim jacket, price upon request, similar styles at 3.1 Phillip Lim. Marni pants, price upon request, similar styles at Marni. Right: Christopher Kane cardigan, price upon request, similar styles at Christopher Kane. Dolce & Gabbana pants, $745 at 717 Fifth Ave.
Photo: Sophia Wilson
Sophia Wilson is not like most 18-year-old aspiring photographers. She’s already done spreads for publications like Vogue and Vice. While her peers are saving up for sneakers, she’s out shooting campaigns for Vans. And, despite her innate digital savvy, she prefers film photography for its “physical-ness.” The only tell that Wilson is a teenager is the fact that she taught herself how to use film on YouTube.
Wilson, who was born and raised in New York City, describes her photos as “utopian,” or a reflection of “how she wants the world to be someday.” When the Cut sent her a box of clothes from the fall collections, she cast a trio of models she’d long admired on Instagram for their “not stereotypical” looks and extra-curricular talents. (Lumia is a photographer; Anajah is a singer, and Camille is both a singer and a photographer.) “I thought: Let me take diversity to a new level,” said Wilson. “… And mix it with couture clothing.”
Prada top, $2,620 and sneakers, price upon request, both at 575 Broadway. Sportmax pants, price upon request, similar styles at Sportmax.
Photo: Sophia Wilson
Hilfiger Collection jacket, $530 at 681 Fifth Ave and Tommy Hilfiger. Prada tulle dress, $980 at 575 Broadway. Kate Spade denim midi skirt, $198 at Kate Spade.
Photo: Sophia Wilson
Sportmax vest, price upon request, similar styles at Sportmax. Dolce & Gabbana bomber, $1,295 at 717 Fifth Ave. Michael Kors pants, $795 at Michael Kors .
Photo: Sophia Wilson
Moncler vest, $1,450, sweater, $595 and pants, $495 at Moncler.
Photo: Sophia Wilson
Loewe dress, $3,550 at Loewe.
Photo: Sophia Wilson
Versace pants, $795 at Versace. Sportmax top and bag, price upon request, similar styles at Sportmax.
Photo: Sophia Wilsn
Upper Left: Prada top, $2,620 and sneakers, price upon request, both at 575 Broadway. Sportmax pants, price upon request, similar styles at Sportmax. Upper Right: Sportmax vest, price upon request, similar styles at Sportmax. Dolce & Gabbana bomber, $1,295 at 717 Fifth Ave. Michael Kors pants, $795 at Michael Kors. Lower: Hilfiger Collection jacket, $530 at 681 Fifth Ave and Tommy Hilfiger. Prada tulle dress, $980 at 575 Broadway. Kate Spade denim midi skirt, $198 at Kate Spade.
Photo: Sophia Wilson
Dolce & Gabbana dress, $4,675 at 717 Fifth Ave. Kate Spade boots, $548 at Kate Spade. Acne hat, $700 at Acne.
Photo: Sophia Wilson