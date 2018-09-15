An 18-Year-Old Photographer Shoots the Fall Collections

3.1 Phillip Lim jacket, price upon request, similar styles at Marni pants, price upon request, similar styles at Christopher Kane cardigan, price upon request, similar styles at Dolce & Gabbana pants, $745 at 717 Fifth Ave. Photo: Sophia Wilson Left:jacket, price upon request, similar styles at 3.1 Phillip Lim pants, price upon request, similar styles at Marni . Right:cardigan, price upon request, similar styles at Christopher Kane pants, $745 at 717 Fifth Ave.

Sophia Wilson is not like most 18-year-old aspiring photographers. She’s already done spreads for publications like Vogue and Vice. While her peers are saving up for sneakers, she’s out shooting campaigns for Vans. And, despite her innate digital savvy, she prefers film photography for its “physical-ness.” The only tell that Wilson is a teenager is the fact that she taught herself how to use film on YouTube.

Wilson, who was born and raised in New York City, describes her photos as “utopian,” or a reflection of “how she wants the world to be someday.” When the Cut sent her a box of clothes from the fall collections, she cast a trio of models she’d long admired on Instagram for their “not stereotypical” looks and extra-curricular talents. (Lumia is a photographer; Anajah is a singer, and Camille is both a singer and a photographer.) “I thought: Let me take diversity to a new level,” said Wilson. “… And mix it with couture clothing.”

Prada top, $2,620 and sneakers, price upon request, both at 575 Broadway. Sportmax pants, price upon request, similar styles at Photo: Sophia Wilson top, $2,620 and sneakers, price upon request, both at 575 Broadway.pants, price upon request, similar styles at Sportmax

Hilfiger Collection jacket, $530 at 681 Fifth Ave and Prada tulle dress, $980 at 575 Broadway. Kate Spade denim midi skirt, $198 at Photo: Sophia Wilson jacket, $530 at 681 Fifth Ave and Tommy Hilfiger tulle dress, $980 at 575 Broadway.denim midi skirt, $198 at Kate Spade

Sportmax vest, price upon request, similar styles at Dolce & Gabbana bomber, $1,295 at 717 Fifth Ave. Michael Kors pants, $795 at Photo: Sophia Wilson vest, price upon request, similar styles at Sportmax bomber, $1,295 at 717 Fifth Ave.pants, $795 at Michael Kors

Moncler vest, $1,450, sweater, $595 and pants, $495 at Photo: Sophia Wilson vest, $1,450, sweater, $595 and pants, $495 at Moncler

Loewe dress, $3,550 at Photo: Sophia Wilson dress, $3,550 at Loewe

Versace pants, $795 at Sportmax top and bag, price upon request, similar styles at Photo: Sophia Wilsn pants, $795 at Versace top and bag, price upon request, similar styles at Sportmax

Dolce & Gabbana dress, $4,675 at 717 Fifth Ave. Kate Spade boots, $548 at Acne hat, $700 at Photo: Sophia Wilson dress, $4,675 at 717 Fifth Ave.boots, $548 at Kate Spade hat, $700 at Acne