The 5 Kinds of Shoes We Want This Fall

5 Fall Shoe Trends to Shop Right Now

With September wrapping up, it’s time to stop thinking about how to get a bit more wear out of your sandals and start thinking about new fall shoes. After combing through street-style photos for inspiration, we’ve narrowed down our favorite fall shoe trends — the ones that are both fun to look at and reasonably practical in bad weather. From Western-style boots to animal prints, here are the best fall shoes to buy at every price point.

Cowboy Boots

Calvin Klein’s spring 2018 show brought back cowboy boots with a bang, and designer from high-end to high street have followed suit. Still, it’s hard to figure out exactly how to wear the Western trend without looking like you’re in a costume. Personally, I think the trick is to pick cowboy boots in graphic white or black, or a bold solid color. If you buy them in brown or find ones with fringe, you’ll look a little too on-the-nose. For styling, try pairing them with tights and dresses or wearing them under straight jeans.

West Blvd Cowboy Boots
West Blvd Cowboy Boots
Buy
Buy
Frontier Western Boots
Frontier Western Boots
$148 at Free People
Buy
Dan Post Boots
Dan Post Boots
$178 at Zappos
Buy
Marcel Ankle Boots
Marcel Ankle Boots
$180 at Topshop
Buy
Ganni Marlyn Boots
Ganni Marlyn Boots
$580 at Shopbop
Buy

Animal Prints

This season’s animal prints are less kitschy and more sleek. Think snakeskin or calf-hair leopard in modern, ladylike shapes. This is a trend that keeps coming back every fall, but for good reason — it’s fun and surprisingly easy to wear. You can’t really go wrong, whether you dress in neutrals and make your shoes the focal point of your outfit or contrast your spots with other prints.

Sam Edelman Boots
Sam Edelman Boots
$131 at Amazon
Buy
Buy
Free People Ankle Boots
Free People Ankle Boots
$168 at Shopbop
Buy
Vince Camuto Boots
Vince Camuto Boots
$139 at Nordstrom
Buy
Seychelles Snakeskin Pump
Seychelles Snakeskin Pump
$109 at Nordstrom
Buy
Ganni Slingback Pumps
Ganni Slingback Pumps
$280 at Net-A-Porter
Buy

Primary Colors

Do I think of Ronald McDonald every time I see a pair of mustard-yellow boots? Well, yes, but I still love this trend because it’s so incredibly easy to wear. All you have to do is pull on a pair of boots in Crayola red, yellow, or blue and suddenly your jeans-and-a-sweater outfit looks a lot more interesting. If you’re feeling adventurous, you can also take it to the next level with an all-primary-color look.

Charles David Boots
Charles David Boots
$70 at DSW
Buy
Schutz Boots
Schutz Boots
$218 at Amazon
Buy
Buy
Vagabond Boots
Vagabond Boots
$160 at Urban Outfitters
Buy
Miista Boots
Miista Boots
$360 at Miista
Buy
Vince Camuto Boots
Vince Camuto Boots
$139 at Nordstrom
Buy

Lace-Up Boots

I like to think of these as fashion’s way of making utility boots a little bit cuter. What’s nice about this trend is that it comes in many forms, from classic Doc Martens that you can wear with dresses when it’s slushy outside to lace-up Victorian boots that will fancy up your jeans. Regardless of your personal style, there’s an option for you.

Dr. Martens Boots
Dr. Martens Boots
$148 at ASOS
Buy
Michael Michael Kors Boots
Michael Michael Kors Boots
$187 at Shopbop
Buy
Zelie Lace Up Boots
Zelie Lace Up Boots
$365 at Shopbop
Buy
Topshop Lace Up Boots
Topshop Lace Up Boots
$140 at Topshop
Buy
Montelliana Boots
Montelliana Boots
$380 at Shopbop
Buy

Close-Toed Mules

Mules have been trendy for a while now, but the moment shows no sign of ending, especially since the Gucci mules that started it all are still popular both on and off the runway. Heeled mules in particular work for almost any occasion. They’re my favorite alternative to stilettos, and I like that you can wear them bare-legged now and with tights later on.

Croc Heeled Pumps
Croc Heeled Pumps
$35 at Target
Buy
Steve Madden Mules
Steve Madden Mules
$70 at Amazon
Buy
Buy
Treasure and Bond Mules
Treasure and Bond Mules
$80 at Nordstrom
Buy
BCBG Mules
BCBG Mules
$99 at Nordstrom
Buy
Topshop Mules
Topshop Mules
$130 at Topshop
Buy

