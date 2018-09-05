Rihanna Has Two Sparkly New Products

Photo: Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

It’s hard to imagine a world before Fenty Beauty, but can you believe the line has only been in our lives for a year? It’s time to Take a Bow and celebrate the brand that broke the beauty industry by offering 40 shades of foundation. The brand that named its liquid eyeliner after a Rihanna Twitter clapback. The brand that offers a lipstick shade called, well, Clapback. Truly, We Found Love in a Fenty place. And Rihanna has a well-documented love of Diamonds, so it’s fitting that she would celebrate Fenty’s first anniversary with two new diamond-inspired products.

First up, the new Gloss Bomb in Diamond Milk, a silver, pearly version of the original lip gloss, which you can wear it alone or over lipstick. Then, there’s the Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil, which is described as a “superfine 3D sparkle for face and body” and appropriately named, “How Many Carats?!” In a statement from the brand, Rihanna enthusiastically describes the Diamond Veil: “You can never have enough diamonds! This is the closest thing to bathing in it. The sparkle in this is just insane!” Both products fall under that Umbrella of “universally flattering” options that RiRi loves so dearly.

There is no telling where Rihanna and Fenty Beauty will go next. But no matter what, we’ll always have the appropriately blinged-out makeup for the occasion. Every Fenty anniversary can now be celebrated as a diamond anniversary. Shut Up and Drive to the nearest store on September 7 to pick up these new additions to the Fenty family. This calls for some Birthday Cake.

