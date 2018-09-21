Brett Kavanaugh. Photo: The Washington Post/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Christine Blasey Ford and her lawyers have reached a tentative deal with the Senate Judiciary Committee for her to testify on Thursday about her allegation that judge and Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh attempted to rape her when they were teenagers. Ford’s lawyers announced that Ford had agreed to testify next week in a letter to the Committee on Saturday afternoon, but said they still wanted to negotiate the terms of her appearance. The New York Times later reported that those negotiations were underway — and could still unravel if some remaining details weren’t worked out — but that both sides had agreed on a preliminary deal for Ford to publicly appear before the committee.

So it suddenly seems more and more likely that Ford will indeed get the chance to testify against Kavanaugh, despite several days of contentious back and forth between her lawyers and the Committee’ Republican chairman, Senator Chuck Grassley. The development also marks the end of a dramatic week in U.S. politics, even by the standards of the Trump era.

For his part, Grassley spent the last few days setting and re-setting deadlines for Ford and her legal team. He originally set a Friday morning deadline for them to accept the Committee’s offer to have her testify, then extended it to Friday night, adding that he was scheduling a Committee vote on Kavanaugh for Monday that would go forward if Ford didn’t agree to his terms. That ultimatum didn’t work, and Ford’s lawyers sent Grassley and the Committee a scathing letter rejecting his timeframe late Friday. The senator then extended his deadline once again to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, and fired off some Friday night tweets complaining about the process.

Less than fifteen minutes before the Saturday deadline, Ford’s lawyers sent a letter to the Committee informing them that she had accepted the offer to come testify, and would do so “next week,” but that they hoped to enter into further negotiations to work out the details. The White House, via unnamed senior official comments, rejected the letter as a stalling tactic, but negotiations between the Ford team and the Committee seem to have proceeded fruitfully anyway.

NEW: Christine Blasey Ford’s lawyers say she accepts the Judiciary Committee’s invitation to testify next week, requests further negotiations over details of hearing: pic.twitter.com/FomW2BssGr — Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) September 22, 2018

The letter from Ford’s lawyers put Grassley in the difficult position of having to either delay the process even further, or reject the Ford team’s overture as too little, too late, and plow ahead with the Committee vote on Monday. Not accommodating Ford, however, would lead to Grassley and many other GOP lawmakers spending the run-up to the midterms articulating a rationale for dismissing Ford’s willingness to testify without signaling that they didn’t want to hear from her in the first place.

In addition, there wasn’t a guarantee the White House and Senate Republicans would have been able to obtain the votes they needed confirm Kavanaugh without hearing from Ford first. They probably had them before the emergence of Ford and her allegations, but not after a wild week of almost wall-to-wall national news coverage featuring some outrageous attempts by Kavanaugh’s allies to discredit or sow doubt about Ford and her story. The allegation and high profile aftermath also meant that Republicans could not depend on the support of any of the Senate’s more conservative Democrats.

The negotiations between the Committee and Ford’s lawyers have been fraught, but some of that tension must have eased on Saturday if they were able to reach a tentative deal. As far as the remaining details both sides need to work out, Ford’s lawyers have continued to insist that Mark Judge, the prep school friend of Kavanaugh’s who Ford says was an accomplice in the alleged attack, be subpoenaed. There is also the matter of who would question her during the hearing. Ford wants to be questioned by the senators on the Committee themselves, while Republicans have reportedly sought to use women who are staff attorneys, or bring in outside counsel, to handle the questioning (in an effort to avoid having a sexual assault survivor be interrogated by an all-male group of Republican senators).

Other details under negotiation include whether or not Ford testifies before or after Kavanaugh, with her lawyers insisting she go second, and how many media cameras will be allowed into the hearing. An earlier demand from Ford’s legal team and Senate Democrats — that an FBI investigation be conducted on the matter before Ford testified — seems to have been abandoned.

Ford’s attorneys, Debra S. Katz and Lisa Banks, reiterated their ongoing displeasure with the entire process in their letter on Saturday, noting that “although many aspects of the proposal [Grassley] provided via email, on [Friday] are fundamentally inconsistent with the committee’s promise of a fair, impartial investigation into [Ford’s] allegations, and we are disappointed with the leaks and the bullying that have tainted the process, we are hopeful that we can reach agreement on details.”

Ford’s legal team also expanded on Saturday with the addition of former Justice Department inspector general Michael Bromwich (who currently represents former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe, as well).

Some senior White House officials made it anonymously clear on Saturday afternoon that they didn’t accept Ford’s agreeing to testify as anything more than an attempt to further delay the process. And while President Trump was somehow convinced to keep his thoughts on the matter off Twitter on Saturday, the Trump team maintained its stance that Kavanaugh, not Ford, was the real victim in the ordeal:

The view inside WH is that Senate Rs have been "rather accommodating" to Ford already. A senior aide says: "At a certain point you have to ask the question: when is this process going to be fair to Brett Kavanaugh?” — Sarah Westwood (@sarahcwestwood) September 22, 2018

Republican leaders and Trump administration officials had reportedly gotten frustrated with the failed attempts to accommodate Ford and her lawyers demands, as well as with the failed attempts to salvage Kavanaugh’s nomination. According to “one official close to the discussions” who spoke with the Times, however, there has been ongoing concern within the GOP about how Republican voters would respond to an attempt to push through Kavanaugh in spite of Ford’s allegation. On the other hand, there is also some anxiety over how voters and donors will respond if the GOP fails to confirm Kavanaugh and secure the ideological majority on the Supreme Court that the party has been chasing for decades.

Kavanaugh, meanwhile, has been preparing all week at the White House for his own testimony before the committee. The Washington Post reported on Saturday that the 53-year-old judge has, according to White House sources, practiced condemning sexual assault and avoiding the questioning of Ford’s credibility, though he “grew frustrated when it came to [mock] questions that dug into his private life, particularly his drinking habits and his sexual proclivities.”

This post has been updated throughout.