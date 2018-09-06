Meet the New Faces of Giorgio Armani Beauty

Photo: Sophie Le Gendre, Lawrence Laborie, Getty Images, David Sims

It looks like congratulations are in order, because Giorgio Armani welcomed five new beauty ambassadors to the brand at the Venice Film Festival. Each of them will be featured in a new ad campaign photographed by David Sims. Those images should debut later this month, so until then, here’s what we know about each of the newcomers:

Elaine Zhong

Photo: Sophie Le Gendre

She’s an actress best known for her role in the coming-of-age film Youth, one of the highest-grossing Chinese films of 2017.

Barbara Palvin

Photo: Courtesy of David Sims

She’s a Hungarian model who has walked for Louis Vuitton, Miu Miu, and Chanel, and is also the face of Armani fragrance Acqua di Gioia.

Sara Sampaio

She’s a Victoria’s Secret Angel, as well as the face of Armani fragrance Si Passione. You might also recognize her as the face of Morocconoil.

Madisin Rian

Photo: Courtesy of David Sims

She’s a model who has been featured in the campaigns for Armani’s NeoNude Cosmetic Collection.

Greta Ferro

Photo: Antony Jones/Getty Images

She’s been featured in a short film for Armani, titled, “Una Giacca” (A Jacket), and has been featured in Armani digital campaigns.

They will join Cate Blanchett, who has been the face of Armani fragrance, Si, since 2013 and was recently named the brand’s first global beauty ambassador. It’s like that saying goes: two’s a couple, three’s a crowd, and five is the next generation of Armani beauty ambassadors.