Is Glamour Killing Its Print Magazine?

Glamour magazine. Photo: Courtesy of Glamour Magazine

Glamour may soon be the next Condé Nast title to follow in the online-only footsteps of Self and Teen Vogue, as sources recently told Women’s Wear Daily that the publication may fold its print magazine as early as next year.

If the rumors are true, Condé Nast may have been planing to pivot Glamour into a online-only publication for quite some time. When Condé announced that Samantha Barry would succeed Cindi Leive as Glamour’s editor-in-chief in January, the publisher referred to Barry as Condé’s first “digital native editor.” According to sources, it was Condé’s intention for Barry to turn the 80-year-old magazine into a digital brand.

When reached for comment by WWD, a Condé spokesman declined to speak to the Glamour “rumors,” which come just over a month after the New York Times reported that Condé will be putting three magazines up for sale. What’s next: More rumors about Anna Wintour’s anticipated retirement?