Gloria Vanderbilt Let Us Visit Her Upper East Side Home
On the Upper East Side, Gloria Vanderbilt, legendary artist, style icon, fashion designer, and heiress, resides quietly offline, but is making a lot of noise online with her studio and art — she has nearly 200,000 Instagram followers as of this writing! And all the while, she’s created a fantastical world inside her home, carefully designing, redesigning, painting, and repainting fixtures, mantles, and more.
In this episode of Interior Lives, our design editor Wendy Goodman gives us a rare glimpse inside Gloria’s home and studio, where we learn how an icon continues redefining herself and her art.
Watch Now
- The 100-Year-Old Hidden Castle Tower in NYC Where AMC’s CEO Lets Down His Hair
- Inside a Design Icon’s Colonial Castle Where Snow White’s Dwarfs May Have Died
- This Artist Bends Neon Into Life-Size Sculptures of Wicked Women
- This Japanese Artist’s Rope-Bondage Performance Straddles S&M and Art
- This Artist Stocked an Entire Supermarket With 31,000 Felt Sculptures
- Inside Aelfie’s Eclectic Williamsburg Loft
- The Horniest Vibrator Scenes From Film and TV
- If You Like Black, White, and Minimalism, You’ll Love this Tribeca Loft
- This Artist’s Giant Yarn Sculptures Explode With Color
- This Artist Sculpts Human & Animal Blood Into Striking Works of Art
- How Likely Are You to Get Skin Cancer?
- The Most Important Thing to Pack for Labor Day
- Interior Lives: This Upper East Side Apartment Is a Living Work of Art
- How Parkland Survivors and Chicago Youth Are Uniting to End Gun Violence
- What It’s Like: My 30-Year Struggle With Antidepressants
- Do You Have What It Takes to Be a Lobster Lady?
- 6 Moms on Motherhood Through the Years
- The Grimes Guide to Space Travel
- How We Made Our Own CGI Influencer in 48 Hours
- Milena and the Technicolor Dog Coat