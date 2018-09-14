Gloria Vanderbilt Let Us Visit Her Upper East Side Home

By

On the Upper East Side, Gloria Vanderbilt, legendary artist, style icon, fashion designer, and heiress, resides quietly offline, but is making a lot of noise online with her studio and art — she has nearly 200,000 Instagram followers as of this writing! And all the while, she’s created a fantastical world inside her home, carefully designing, redesigning, painting, and repainting fixtures, mantles, and more.

In this episode of Interior Lives, our design editor Wendy Goodman gives us a rare glimpse inside Gloria’s home and studio, where we learn how an icon continues redefining herself and her art.

Watch Now

  1. The 100-Year-Old Hidden Castle Tower in NYC Where AMC’s CEO Lets Down His Hair
  2. Inside a Design Icon’s Colonial Castle Where Snow White’s Dwarfs May Have Died
  3. This Artist Bends Neon Into Life-Size Sculptures of Wicked Women
  4. This Japanese Artist’s Rope-Bondage Performance Straddles S&M and Art
  5. This Artist Stocked an Entire Supermarket With 31,000 Felt Sculptures
  6. Inside Aelfie’s Eclectic Williamsburg Loft
  7. The Horniest Vibrator Scenes From Film and TV
  8. If You Like Black, White, and Minimalism, You’ll Love this Tribeca Loft
  9. This Artist’s Giant Yarn Sculptures Explode With Color
  10. This Artist Sculpts Human & Animal Blood Into Striking Works of Art
  11. How Likely Are You to Get Skin Cancer?
  12. The Most Important Thing to Pack for Labor Day
  13. Interior Lives: This Upper East Side Apartment Is a Living Work of Art
  14. How Parkland Survivors and Chicago Youth Are Uniting to End Gun Violence
  15. What It’s Like: My 30-Year Struggle With Antidepressants
  16. Do You Have What It Takes to Be a Lobster Lady?
  17. 6 Moms on Motherhood Through the Years
  18. The Grimes Guide to Space Travel
  19. How We Made Our Own CGI Influencer in 48 Hours
  20. Milena and the Technicolor Dog Coat
Gloria Vanderbilt Reveals Inside of Her Upper East Side Home
  • REGISTER
Sign up with a social account:

Don’t worry. We will never post to your social media account without your permission.

or create an account

We’ve sent a registration confirmation email to .

Please follow the instructions in the email within 48 hours to complete your registration.

Forgot Your Password?

Enter your email address or username and we’ll email instructions on how to reset your password.

This username or email is associated with a Facebook account.

Log in with your social account:
Check Your Inbox

We’ve sent you an email with instructions on how to reset your password.

Welcome! You are now a registered user of NYMag.com, TheCut.com, Vulture.com, ScienceOfUs.com and GrubStreet.com.

Want more? Subscribe to our daily newsletters.

  • Constant news updates on politics, business, media, and real estate.

  • Breaking news and analysis on all the latest TV, movies, music, books, theater, and art.

  • Get the latest fashion, beauty, and shopping news and recommendations.

No Thanks

We're sorry. You must confirm your registration within 48 hours of submitting your registration request. Please register again.

You are already registered. Please log in.

Reset Your Password

Enter a new password

Your password has been successfully changed.

Please log in.