On the Upper East Side, Gloria Vanderbilt, legendary artist, style icon, fashion designer, and heiress, resides quietly offline, but is making a lot of noise online with her studio and art — she has nearly 200,000 Instagram followers as of this writing! And all the while, she’s created a fantastical world inside her home, carefully designing, redesigning, painting, and repainting fixtures, mantles, and more.

In this episode of Interior Lives, our design editor Wendy Goodman gives us a rare glimpse inside Gloria’s home and studio, where we learn how an icon continues redefining herself and her art.