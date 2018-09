Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Female members of the House of Representatives stood in silent protest on Friday during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing to confirm Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court. The vote comes one day after the committee heard Christine Blasey Ford’s powerful and gutting testimony about the assault she incurred as a teenager at, she says, the hands of Kavanaugh. The representatives, after standing, were led out by Capitol Police officers.

We heard the words of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. We witnessed her bravery and her pain.



I'm sitting in the Senate Judiciary Committee this morning to demand they #StopTheVote. #BelieveSurvivors pic.twitter.com/1sHSOypLkR — Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) September 28, 2018

Women members of House of Representatives have come to witness Judiciary Committee vote. They just stood up in silent protest. Thank you. This is time for everyone to stand up to #StopKavanaugh — NAACP (@NAACP) September 28, 2018

Women are standing in silent protest at the back of the Judiciary Committee room. They're now being led out by security. pic.twitter.com/TSC8S8VOLW — Paul McLeod (@pdmcleod) September 28, 2018